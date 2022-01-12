KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF: Bullish With Long-Term Tailwinds Intact

Higher interest rates lower the present value of future cash flows and tend to hurt long-duration assets like aggressive growth stocks. Last Wednesday's release of December's FOMC minutes revealed a new, extensive discussion segment specifically on policy normalization of the Fed's balance sheet. This hawkish development, with its somewhat unexpected severity of tone and detail, is just the latest in recent tightening moves that include a sharper taper of asset purchases and the acceleration of rate hike plans for later this year. The lengthy policy normalization discussion even came near the top of the minutes, just after the introductory global financial markets discussion and ratification of operations since the last meeting. This was a sharp departure from the November meeting where balance sheet normalization was not directly mentioned.

STOCKS ・ 15 HOURS AGO