SKELETONIZED REMAINS DISCOVERED OFF ROXY ANN PEAK TRAIL

LAKEVIEW, Ore. – The emergency closure for the Cougar Peak Fire has been extended through August 31, 2022. The fire area is approximately 15 miles northwest of Lakeview. The extension of the closure order, originally scheduled to expire December 31, is to be in alignment with the closure order for the Bootleg Fire. Restoration and rehabilitation efforts for both the Cougar Peak and Bootleg Fires were combined for efficiency and improved coordination. Work is expected to continue in both areas through the spring and summer.

LAKEVIEW, OR ・ 14 DAYS AGO