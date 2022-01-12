SKELETONIZED REMAINS DISCOVERED OFF ROXY ANN PEAK TRAIL
Klamath Alerts
1 day ago
MEDFORD, Ore. – A man walking his dog off the Roxy Ann Peak trail discovered skeletonized human remains Monday evening. The discovery prompted Jackson County Sheriff’s Office (JCSO) detectives to investigate. Tuesday morning, JCSO detectives recovered...
On Monday, January 3, 2022 at approximately 9:51 PM, Oregon State Police Troopers and emergency personnel responded to a two-vehicle crash on Hwy 97 near milepost 113. Preliminary investigation revealed a northbound Dodge Durango, operated by Jared Lewis (39) of Redmond, lost control while passing on icy roads. The Durango spun broadside into the southbound lane where it collided with an International 749 utility truck, operated by Colton Jennings (26) of Bandon.
Deceased: Sahu, Bansi. 60 years old. The first call involving Smith came in December 31st, 2021 at 12:15 p.m., when he was disorderly at the Chevron gas Station, 2232 Biddle Road. A male, later identified as Smith, was attempting to steal cigarettes and physically harassed the employee before leaving in a black Mazda 4 door. He was with a female, whom we have identified.
The Western States Traffic Safety Coalition (WSTSC) will initiate a special effort this New Year’s Eve to ensure the dangerous driver behaviors of impaired drivers don’t result in the senseless loss of life and injury due to collisions on our roadways. The “Coalition” is made up of 11 states that include the Arizona Department of Public Safety, California Highway Patrol, Colorado State Patrol, Idaho State Police, Montana Highway Patrol, Nevada Highway Patrol, Oregon State Police, South Dakota Highway Patrol, Utah Highway Patrol, Washington State Patrol, and the Wyoming Highway Patrol. These law enforcement agencies that make up the WSTSC are committed and unified to keeping the people of their communities safe during this Holiday.
LAKEVIEW, Ore. – The emergency closure for the Cougar Peak Fire has been extended through August 31, 2022. The fire area is approximately 15 miles northwest of Lakeview. The extension of the closure order, originally scheduled to expire December 31, is to be in alignment with the closure order for the Bootleg Fire. Restoration and rehabilitation efforts for both the Cougar Peak and Bootleg Fires were combined for efficiency and improved coordination. Work is expected to continue in both areas through the spring and summer.
On December 23, 2021, it was reported an unknown subject driving a white Lincoln Navigator stole packages off the porch of 1815 Majestic Street. Officers obtained video surveillance from the property owner and positively identified the suspect as Crystal Hamilton. On December 24, 2021, a search warrant was obtained for Crystal Hamilton’s vehicle and residence located at 121 Trinity Street. The search warrant was served at 121 Trinity Street and the property from the 1815 Majestic Street was recovered along with several other stolen items that Ms. Hamilton admitted she had stolen from other locations in Klamath Falls.
On Wednesday, December 22, 2021 at approximately 5:34 PM, Oregon State Police and emergency personnel responded to a two-vehicle crash on Highway 97 near milepost 233. Preliminary investigation revealed northbound silver Honda Odyssey, operated by Yuriel Lucatero Campos (33) of San Ysidro, California, lost control due to icy conditions. The Honda Odyssey crossed into oncoming lanes and was struck head-on by a southbound International CMV, operated by Christopher Lucio (46) of Tulare, California.
On December 16, 2021, arrests were made in the 2018 murder of Jack Hasbrouck. On March 21, 2018, Jack Hasbrouck’s body was discovered in a wooded area north of Beatty, OR, in Klamath County. It was apparent Mr. Hasbrouck had died as the result of homicidal violence. The Klamath County Major Crime Team was activated to investigate the murder of Mr. Hasbrouck.
On December 14, 2021 at approximately 6:43 PM, Oregon State Police Troopers and emergency personnel responded to a two-vehicle crash that occurred on Highway 62 near milepost 15. Preliminary investigation revealed that an eastbound Chevy Cruise, operated by Whitney Smith (35) of Medford, traveled into the oncoming lane in order...
