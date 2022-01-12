Candace Cameron Bure says death of 'Full House' dad Bob Saget ‘hurts like nothing I’ve ever felt before’

Celebrities and fans have been paying homage to Bob Saget, who passed away suddenly on Sunday at the age of 65.

Candace Cameron Bure , who played Saget’s on-screen daughter DJ Tanner in the beloved '90s family sitcom "Full House" and its Netflix reboot “Fuller House,” has shared an emotional tribute in the wake of the actor’s death .

In an official Instagram post, the 45-year-old actress explained how Saget was “the glue” of the “Full House” family.

“Oh, Bob. Why’d you have to leave us so soon? We are all family, but you were the glue,” Bure captioned a picture hugging the late actor. “The sticky, messy, squishy, sweet, lovable glue. My childhood is wrapped up in you, my formative teenaged years and the rest of adulthood.”

“You taught me to feel deeply at such a young age. You were never afraid or ashamed to share your emotions, to cry, to love, to laugh and say it out loud,” the actress added. “We’ve always been so deeply connected since the day we met when I was 10 years old.”

“You weren’t just like a father, but one of my closest friends in life,” she continued. “This hurts like nothing I’ve ever felt before. I love you, I love you, I love you. You knew that. I knew that. But I have to say it again.”

She concluded her statement by sharing how she wished she could see Saget one more time and he was “always so protective of me, and cared about everything. And everybody.”

“You were the best. You were… Bob. There will never be another like you,” she wrote. “I wish you could see the outpouring of love you have. You’ve certainly left a beautiful legacy in kindness, compassion, loyalty, generosity, and love❤️. I’m not saying goodbye because you’ll never leave my heart. Even with this gigantic tear in it 💔”

This isn’t the first time that the actress issued a statement following Saget's passing.

Shortly after Saget’s death, the mother-of-three spoke out on Twitter and said, “I don’t know what to say 💔 “I have no words. Bob was one of the best human beings I’ve ever known in my life. I loved him so much.”

Saget’s cause of death may have been related to a “sudden medical emergency,” according to a new report.

Law enforcement sources reportedly told TMZ that the actor might have died from a heart attack or a stroke. The “Full House” star’s cause of death may not be officially confirmed for several weeks.

TMZ reported that the position in which Saget’s body was found is the primary reason they suspect he suffered from a heart attack or a stroke.

On Jan. 9, the Orange County Sheriff’s Office confirmed the news of his death.

The Orange County Sherriff’s Office indicated that detectives found “no signs of foul play, or drug use in this case.”

