Glass shards wound 1 after bullets flew through store window

By Hailey Dunn
KOIN 6 News
 1 day ago

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A person was injured by glass shards after shots were fired through the window of a 7-eleven in Portland’s Alberta Arts District Wednesday morning, officials said.

Around 5:15 a.m., the Portland Police Bureau received a report of a shooting near the 2800 block of North Killingsworth Street.

Witnesses told authorities two people had been shooting at one another nearby. Several bullets flew through the store’s window.

No one was reported shot inside the 7-eleven, however one person was struck by glass shards. According to officials, the injuries are non-life threatening.

PPB has not arrested anyone at this time.

City
Crime & Safety
Local
Oregon Crime & Safety
Public Safety
KOIN.com is reporting Portland and Vancouver area news and weather stories to make Oregon and Southwest Washington a better place to live

