New York State Sportswriters Association releases small school all-state football selections

The New York State Sportswriters Association released its all-state selections for Class B/C/D and 8-man football teams.

After winning the Section III championship in their respective classes, Dolgeville and West Canada Valley lead the way for Mohawk Valley teams with five selections each. After undefeated seasons and a second-place finish in their classes, New Hartford and Morrisville-Eaton are right behind Dolgeville and West Canada Valley with four selection apiece.

Here are the NYSSWA all-state selections from Mohawk Valley:

Jump to: Class B | Class C | Class D | 8-Man

Class B

Second team

RB, Alex Collver, New Hartford, Junior

Third team

QB, Connor Dean, Camden, Junior

Fourth team

RB, James Wheeler IV, VVS, Junior

DL, Rex James, Senior, VVS, DL

LB, John Davis, New Hartford, Senior

Fifth team

OE, Bryce Palmer, VVS, Senior

OL, Rocco Macera, New Hartford, Senior

LB, Tommy Vitagliano, New Hartford, Sophomore

Class C

First team

RB, Devon Youker, Canastota, Senior

Second team

QB, Rikki Smith, Little Falls, Senior

OE, Logan Frederick, Little Falls, Senior

Third team

RB, Jordan Koenig, Holland Patent, Junior

Honorable mention

OE, Maddox Williams, Holland Patent, Senior

LB, Ryan Mierek, Holland Patent, Senior

Class D

First team

RB, Jared Bilinski, Dolgeville, Junior

OL, Elijah Morse, Dolgeville, Senior

Second team

RB, Ray Hennessey, Adirondack, Junior

RB, Connor Morse, Dolgeville, Senior

LB, Michael Blaskey, Dolgeville, Junior

Honorable mention

QB, Greg Gonyea Jr., Dolgeville, Senior

QB, Brett Sanford, Adirondack, Junior

OE, Chris Tavenner, Adirondack, Senior

8-Man

First team

QB, Brayden Shepardson, West Canada Valley, Junior

RB, Jason Schlotzhauer, Morrisville-Eaton, Senior

OE, James Dapson, Morrisville-Eaton, Junior

DL, Cameron Rath, West Canada Valley, Senior

Honorable mention

QB, Nick Brady, Morrisville-Eaton, Senior

RB, John Michael, West Canada Valley, Senior

RB, Michael Tubia, West Canada Valley, Junior

OE, Ian Farber, West Canada Valley, Sophomore

OE, Cale Marland, Morrisville-Eaton, Junior

Line, Cameron Winn, Morrisville-Eaton, Sophomore

The full list of small school all-state selections can be found on the NYSSWA website. The large school all-state selections are set to be released next week.

Kenny Lacy is a sports reporter for the Observer-Dispatch. Email Kenny Lacy at klacy@gannett.com.