New York State Sportswriters Association releases small school all-state football selections
The New York State Sportswriters Association released its all-state selections for Class B/C/D and 8-man football teams.
After winning the Section III championship in their respective classes, Dolgeville and West Canada Valley lead the way for Mohawk Valley teams with five selections each. After undefeated seasons and a second-place finish in their classes, New Hartford and Morrisville-Eaton are right behind Dolgeville and West Canada Valley with four selection apiece.
Here are the NYSSWA all-state selections from Mohawk Valley:
Jump to: Class B | Class C | Class D | 8-Man
Class B
Second team
RB, Alex Collver, New Hartford, Junior
Third team
QB, Connor Dean, Camden, Junior
Fourth team
RB, James Wheeler IV, VVS, Junior
DL, Rex James, Senior, VVS, DL
LB, John Davis, New Hartford, Senior
Fifth team
OE, Bryce Palmer, VVS, Senior
OL, Rocco Macera, New Hartford, Senior
LB, Tommy Vitagliano, New Hartford, Sophomore
Class C
First team
RB, Devon Youker, Canastota, Senior
Second team
QB, Rikki Smith, Little Falls, Senior
OE, Logan Frederick, Little Falls, Senior
Third team
RB, Jordan Koenig, Holland Patent, Junior
Honorable mention
OE, Maddox Williams, Holland Patent, Senior
LB, Ryan Mierek, Holland Patent, Senior
Class D
First team
RB, Jared Bilinski, Dolgeville, Junior
OL, Elijah Morse, Dolgeville, Senior
Second team
RB, Ray Hennessey, Adirondack, Junior
RB, Connor Morse, Dolgeville, Senior
LB, Michael Blaskey, Dolgeville, Junior
Honorable mention
QB, Greg Gonyea Jr., Dolgeville, Senior
QB, Brett Sanford, Adirondack, Junior
OE, Chris Tavenner, Adirondack, Senior
8-Man
First team
QB, Brayden Shepardson, West Canada Valley, Junior
RB, Jason Schlotzhauer, Morrisville-Eaton, Senior
OE, James Dapson, Morrisville-Eaton, Junior
DL, Cameron Rath, West Canada Valley, Senior
Honorable mention
QB, Nick Brady, Morrisville-Eaton, Senior
RB, John Michael, West Canada Valley, Senior
RB, Michael Tubia, West Canada Valley, Junior
OE, Ian Farber, West Canada Valley, Sophomore
OE, Cale Marland, Morrisville-Eaton, Junior
Line, Cameron Winn, Morrisville-Eaton, Sophomore
The full list of small school all-state selections can be found on the NYSSWA website. The large school all-state selections are set to be released next week.
Kenny Lacy is a sports reporter for the Observer-Dispatch. Email Kenny Lacy at klacy@gannett.com.
