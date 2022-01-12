and the Holdings of

As I showed in yesterday's post, Dobbs v. Jackson Women's Health Center is currently before the Supreme Court, and the litigants in Dobbs believe that the case presents the question whether Roe v. Wade (1973) and Planned Parenthood of Southeastern Pennsylvania v. Casey (1992) should be reaffirmed or overruled. If oral argument is a reliable guide, so do many of the Justices. For those lawyers and judges, Roe and Casey entitle pregnant women, as a matter of federal constitutional law, to elect abortions up to the threshold when their fetuses are viable. During oral argument, Chief Justice Roberts explored a narrower interpretation of Roe and Casey: Maybe they entitle women to fair opportunities to get abortions, but not necessarily up to the thresholds for viability. This week, and in a forthcoming article, I argue that this exploratory interpretation does not reread Roe and Casey, it rewrites them.

