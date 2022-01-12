ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Madison, WI

Madison police investigating after van stolen on city’s east side

By Kyle Jones
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0BwSI2_0djkCOUN00

MADISON, Wis. – Madison police are investigating after a van was reported stolen from an eastside home.

Police said the alleged theft happened early Wednesday just after 3:30 a.m. in the 400 block of Walbridge Avenue.

The homeowner reportedly left his van unlocked to warm it up for about 20 minutes. When he returned, the van was gone.

Police are asking car owners not to leave vehicles unattended while warming up.

COPYRIGHT 2022 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Madison, WI
Cars
City
Madison, WI
Madison, WI
Crime & Safety
Wisconsin State
Wisconsin Cars
Local
Wisconsin Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#East Side#Warming Up#Channel 3000
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Suspect charged in alleged home invasion, attempted homicide

TOWN OF MADISON, Wis. — Police arrested a 61-year-old man after he allegedly broke into a house and tried to kill someone. According to Town of Madison police, the incident occurred on January 1, just before 2 p.m. at a home on Ridgewood Way. ﻿ Police said Jeffrey Wealti forcibly opened a screen door to the home. The victim, a...
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Waukesha parade suspect faces dozens of additional charges; preliminary hearing set for Friday

WAUKESHA, Wis. — The Milwaukee man accused of killing six people and injuring dozens more by driving into a crowd at a Waukesha Christmas parade last year now faces a total of 77 charges stemming from the November 21 incident. A second amended criminal complaint was filed Wednesday against Darrell Brooks, 39, in the case. According to online court records,...
WAUKESHA, WI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Cars
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Mineral Point community remembers firefighter killed while responding to crash

MINERAL POINT, Wis. — Mourners gathered in Mineral Point Wednesday to remember one of the two firefighters killed in a crash on U.S. Highway 151 last week. James Ludlum, 69, was one of the firefighters killed while responding to another crash early last Thursday morning. The fire truck he was in was turning onto an emergency crossover near mile marker...
MINERAL POINT, WI
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

In the 608: Madison Police hosting ‘Winterfest’ on Saturday at Elver Park

MADISON, Wis. – The Madison Police Department is gearing up for a free family fun event celebrating Wisconsin’s favorite season. Join MPD at Elver Park for hot cocoa, cookies, crafts, a fire pit with s’mores and ice skating on Saturday, January 15th. This event is part of a partnership between the Madison Police Department, Metcalfe’s and the Madison Community Policing...
MADISON, WI
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Madison, WI
3K+
Followers
1K+
Post
778K+
Views
ABOUT

Channel3000.com and WISC News 3 Now provides you with the latest news, weather, sports, live events, and more for Madison and South-Central Wisconsin.

 https://morganmurphymedia.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy