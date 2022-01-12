Madison police investigating after van stolen on city’s east side

MADISON, Wis. – Madison police are investigating after a van was reported stolen from an eastside home.

Police said the alleged theft happened early Wednesday just after 3:30 a.m. in the 400 block of Walbridge Avenue.

The homeowner reportedly left his van unlocked to warm it up for about 20 minutes. When he returned, the van was gone.

Police are asking car owners not to leave vehicles unattended while warming up.

