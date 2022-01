This is technology M&A deal number 64 that ChannelE2E has covered so far in 2022. See more than 1,000 technology M&A deals for 2022, 2021, and 2020 listed here. This acquisition will extend Xebia’s geographic reach to Switzerland, provide SwissQ greater offshore and nearshore capabilities and increase both companies’ headcount to more than 4,000 technical professionals, according to a statement released by Xebia.

BUSINESS ・ 18 HOURS AGO