TALLAHASSEE (CBSMiami/NSF) – First-time unemployment claims in Florida doubled during the first week of 2022 from the holiday-shortened final week of 2021. The U.S. Department of Labor on Thursday estimated 9,705 initial unemployment claims were filed during the week that ended Jan. 8, up from a revised count of 4,299 for the week ending Jan. 1. The agency initially projected 4,046 claims were filed during the final week of 2021. The 9,705 claims last week were the highest total since 10,110 claims were filed during the week that ended July 24 as the state was facing impacts from COVID-19’s delta...

FLORIDA STATE ・ 17 HOURS AGO