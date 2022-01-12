Tractor-trailer crash shuts down section of I-99 in State College

CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Emergency crews were called to the scene of a tractor-trailer rollover crash Wednesday on a section of I-99 Northbound in State College.

The driver of the truck who was trapped following the accident was reportedly removed from the vehicle and transported to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, according to the Alpha Volunteer Fire Company. No other vehicles were involved.

The crash occurred at mile marker 76 in Benner Township between Exit 73 to Innovation Park and Exit 76 to Shiloh Road. The section of highway has reopened after all lanes of traffic were closed for several hours.

Provided by the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT). 511pa.com .

A Green detour was placed by PennDOT using Route 322 West to Route 26 North before returning to I-99 north. Traffic through this area is expected to be slow as cleanup work continues.





