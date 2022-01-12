ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
State College, PA

Tractor-trailer crash shuts down section of I-99 in State College

By Rian Bossler
WTAJ
WTAJ
 1 day ago

CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Emergency crews were called to the scene of a tractor-trailer rollover crash Wednesday on a section of I-99 Northbound in State College.

The driver of the truck who was trapped following the accident was reportedly removed from the vehicle and transported to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, according to the Alpha Volunteer Fire Company. No other vehicles were involved.

The crash occurred at mile marker 76 in Benner Township between Exit 73 to Innovation Park and Exit 76 to Shiloh Road. The section of highway has reopened after all lanes of traffic were closed for several hours.

Two busted after failing to cut catalytic converter from BMW in Huntingdon County
Provided by the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT). 511pa.com .

A Green detour was placed by PennDOT using Route 322 West to Route 26 North before returning to I-99 north. Traffic through this area is expected to be slow as cleanup work continues.

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0g5uFL_0djkAzdU00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1fkaHd_0djkAzdU00

Stick with WTAJ as this story will be updated when more information becomes available.

Sign up for the WTAJ Newsletter for the latest local news, weather, and community events that matter to you .

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WTAJ - www.wearecentralpa.com.

Comments / 1

Related
WTAJ

Vehicle crash causes gas leak, closes roadways in Tyrone

BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A gas company was called to the scene of a single-vehicle crash near Tyrone that caused a gas leak and closed surrounding roads. The crash occurred Thursday morning on Old U.S. 220 at 5249 East Pleasant Valley Blvd. when a vehicle left the roadway striking a tree and hitting a […]
TYRONE, PA
WTAJ

Lane of I-80 restricted after vehicle fire

CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A lane of Interstate 80 eastbound was restricted near Clearfield after a vehicle caught on fire. According to 511PA, there was a lane restriction between 1.6 miles west of Exit 123: PA 970 – WOODLAND and .3 miles west of Exit 123: PA 970 – WOODLAND. The lane reopened as […]
CLEARFIELD COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

Caller at PA helicopter crash site told 911 pilot wasn’t alert

UPPER DARBY, Pa. (AP) — A man at the scene of a medical helicopter crash outside Philadelphia this week told a dispatcher he was most concerned about the infant girl who survived, but that the pilot was the only passenger not alert after the wreck, according to a 911 call excerpt released Thursday. The unidentified caller described […]
PHILADELPHIA, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Benner Township, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Accidents
State College, PA
Crime & Safety
Local
Pennsylvania Cars
Local
Pennsylvania Crime & Safety
City
State College, PA
State College, PA
Accidents
WTAJ

Superload to move through Central Pa., drivers urged to take caution

(WTAJ) — A slow-moving superload truck will travel from New York to Pennsylvania starting Wednesday evening, according to officials from the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT). The superload will start in West Milton, New York and travel to Wampum, Pennsylvania. It is 213 feet long and weighs 294 tons. It will use two traffic lanes […]
TRAFFIC
WTAJ

Police: Everett man caught stealing catalytic converters, again

HUNTINGDON COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — An Everett man was caught trying to cut off and steal a catalytic converter for the second time in the past month. Travis Sloas, 31, was caught trying to steal a catalytic converter from a U-Haul truck roughly a month after he was caught trying to cut one from a […]
EVERETT, PA
WTAJ

Police in Cambria County investigating theft at Michaels craft store

CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Richland Township Police Department is looking to identify a suspect accused of stealing multiple items at Michaels craft store. The pictured suspect stole multiple Cricket items and other art supplies on Nov. 13 around 2 p.m., police announced via Crime Watch Tuesday. The suspect is believed to be driving […]
CAMBRIA COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

Removal of 56 trees on S. Atherton for PennDOT project concerns Commission

CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A mile of South Atherton Street in Downtown State College, from Curtain Road to Westerly Parkway, will undergo a series of improvement projects from the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation. “We’ll be improving the drainage system, updating the roadway, making some pedestrian upgrades,” said Dean Ball, assistant district executive for PennDOT […]
STATE COLLEGE, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Weather#Traffic Accident#Penndot#The Wtaj Newsletter
WTAJ

PennDOT stresses importance of preparedness during winter weather

(WTAJ0 – The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT), Pennsylvania State Police (PSP), St. Marys Police, and Highway Safety Network observed Winter Driving Awareness Week at an event held at the PennDOT stockpile in St. Marys Wednesday. The safety partners stressed the importance of preparedness in avoiding crashes or becoming stranded during a winter storm. “Road […]
SAINT MARYS, PA
WTAJ

Police: Woman busted with bath salts looking buy more

CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A woman faces charges after police say they found bath salts in her vehicle and she gave them a false name. In Nov. 2017, police were patrolling the area of Hickory Drive and Redwood Drive in Cambria County at night when they saw a van with no lights on but […]
CAMBRIA COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

Activist sees 6 figure bail set after extradition back to Bedford County

BEDFORD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Orsino Thurman, an activist from Wisconsin facing charges in Bedford County in relation to a shooting from 2020, was arraigned Thursday afternoon. Thurman, 38, was extradited to Pennsylvania, which was approved in November of 2021. Thurman was part of a group that was marching from Milwaukee to Washington D.C. in […]
BEDFORD COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

PSP reports over $72 million in illegal drugs seized in 2021

HARRISBURG, Pa (WTAJ) – Pennsylvania State Police (PSP) released their 2021 yearly drug seizure totals, seizing more than $72 million in illegal drugs. PSP seized a total of $72,004,713 worth of cocaine, heroin, fentanyl, methamphetamine, and other drugs through 2021. In the fourth quarter of the year, PSP reports over $9 million worth of illegal […]
HARRISBURG, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
BMW
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Cars
WTAJ

Concealed carry class to be held in Elk, Clearfield counties

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WTAJ) — State Rep. Mike Armanini (R-Clearfield/Elk) will host two concealed carry seminars in the middle of February. The seminars will take place from 6 to 8 p.m. on Feb. 10 and Feb. 16. The details can be found below: DATES AND TIMES Thursday, Feb. 10 – Johnsonburg Fire Department, 99 Clarion Road, […]
CLEARFIELD COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

Christmas tree behind fire that killed 12, officials confirm

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — A Christmas tree fire caused the blaze that killed 12 relatives in a Philadelphia rowhome duplex, investigators confirmed Tuesday as they identified victims and announced preliminary findings, but stopped short of officially saying a 5-year-old boy playing with a lighter was behind it. Fire Commissioner Adam Thiel hesitated to point blame at […]
PHILADELPHIA, PA
WTAJ

Iowa man arrested after hundreds of pigs die from neglect

CEDAR FALLS, Iowa (AP) — An Iowa man has been arrested after hundreds of pigs died at his farm last month after they went without adequate food and were kept in conditions so cold that some of their ears froze off. Black Hawk County sheriff’s deputies arrested the 38-year-old man Monday on one count of […]
CEDAR FALLS, IA
WTAJ

Omicron tears through our region as over 1,300 new COVID cases reported Jan. 13

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Pennsylvania Department of Health reports 17.5 million vaccine doses have been administered in Pennsylvania. 74.7% of Pennsylvanians age 18 and older are fully vaccinated. 26,795 new cases of COVID-19 have been reported since Wednesday, bringing the state total to 2,375,071 known cases since the start of the pandemic, according to the COVID […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WTAJ

Tyrone Borough Council approves duck ordinance

BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Tyrone Borough Council has amended an ordinance that allows residents to own ducks. Under the amended ordinance, residents can have up to either six ducks or six chickens. They cannot have a combination of both. In addition, all of them must be females. This was approved in the borough […]
TYRONE, PA
WTAJ

Johnstown School District to add metal detectors and security guards

CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)– Metal detectors and more security guards are headed to all schools in the Johnstown School District to help provide a safer learning environment for their students. “We feel that it’s going to provide an extra layer of protection if protection is needed,” said Johnstown High School Principal Michael Dadey. “If we […]
JOHNSTOWN, PA
WTAJ

WTAJ

10K+
Followers
3K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

WeAreCentralPA.com is your source for local coverage, breaking news and weather across Altoona, Johnstown, State College and DuBois.

 https://WeAreCentralPA.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy