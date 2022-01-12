Roberts to Seek Request to Amend State Constitution

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Republican state House lawmakers are advancing a congressional redistricting plan that Democrats call partisan gerrymandering. This comes as the legislature is under increasing pressure to act to avoid delaying the May 17 primary. On Tuesday and Wednesday, the state House of Representatives is considering a House Republican plan to redistrict the state’s 17 congressional districts, one less than the 18 we currently have. The latest GOP map, say Democrats, would give Republicans a partisan advantage. (Photo: Provided) “At the end of the day, the best-case scenario would probably be 12 to 5, twelve Republicans to five Democrats,” state Rep. Scott Conklin, a...

