Hominy, OK

Roberts to Seek Request to Amend State Constitution

By Sunrise Reporter
bartlesvilleradio.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleState Representative Sean Roberts of Hominy announces plans to file a House Joint Resolution requesting constitutional amendment. This request would direct the Secretary of State to refer to the people for their approval or rejection a proposed amendment to Section...

bartlesvilleradio.com

bartlesvilleradio.com

Rep. Roberts to File Bill Allowing Abortion Lawsuits

State Representative Sean Roberts of Hominy announces plans to file legislation that would allow any individual in Oklahoma to sue doctors who perform an abortion after conception. The legislation is similar to a portion of Texas' Senate Bill 8 which went into effect on Sep. 8. In a statement, Rep....
HOMINY, OK
Local
Oklahoma Government
City
Hominy, OK
State
Oklahoma State
KOCO

Oklahoma lawmaker plans to file bill allowing people to sue doctors who perform abortions

OKLAHOMA CITY — A lawmaker announced that he plans on filing a bill that would allow anyone in Oklahoma to sue doctors who perform an abortion. State Rep. Sean Roberts, R-Hominy, said in a news release that the measure he plans to file is similar to a portion of Texas' Senate Bill 8, which went into effect in September. Roberts' bill would allow any individual in Oklahoma to sue doctors who perform an abortion that is not for triage to save a woman's life.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
#Constitutional Amendment#State Court#Firearms#House
KAKE TV

Amendments to Kansas constitution would legalize marijuana, expand Medicaid

TOPEKA, Kan. (KAKE) - Kansas House Democrats on Thursday announced their introduction of three proposed constitutional amendments that would expand Medicaid, legalize medicinal marijuana and legalize recreational marijuana. House Dems said in a news release that Kansans want legalized marijuana and need easy access to affordable health care. The amendments...
KANSAS STATE
okcfox.com

Oklahoma leaders react to Supreme Court decision

OKLAHOMA CITY — The Supreme Court on Thursday put a halt to the Biden administration’s vaccine-or-test requirement for large businesses. The court is allowing a vaccine mandate for most of the health care workers in the U.S. to proceed. Several Oklahoma leaders issued statements in the wake of...
OKLAHOMA STATE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Constitution
NewsBreak
Taxation
iowapublicradio.org

Iowa Senate Democrats propose constitutional amendment to legalize marijuana

Democrats in the Iowa Senate are proposing a constitutional amendment to legalize recreational marijuana, and they released the text of the amendment Wednesday. It would make the possession, growth, consumption and sale of cannabis legal for Iowans age 21 and older, and recreational marijuana would be regulated by the state alcoholic beverages division. The state could tax cannabis products at a maximum rate of 20 percent, and local governments could tax them at a maximum rate of 2 percent.
IOWA STATE
CBS Pittsburgh

State Legislature’s Failure To Enact Bipartisan Congressional Map Means Courts Will Likely Intervene

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Republican state House lawmakers are advancing a congressional redistricting plan that Democrats call partisan gerrymandering. This comes as the legislature is under increasing pressure to act to avoid delaying the May 17 primary. On Tuesday and Wednesday, the state House of Representatives is considering a House Republican plan to redistrict the state’s 17 congressional districts, one less than the 18 we currently have. The latest GOP map, say Democrats, would give Republicans a partisan advantage. (Photo: Provided) “At the end of the day, the best-case scenario would probably be 12 to 5, twelve Republicans to five Democrats,” state Rep. Scott Conklin, a...
PITTSBURGH, PA
northwestgeorgianews.com

State senator holding rally for 'constitutional carry' bill in Woodstock

The author of a Georgia bill that would eliminate the need for a permit to carry guns in public is holding a rally to gather support for the bill in Woodstock next week. State Sen. Jason Anavitarte, the sponsor of Senate Bill 319, "Georgia Constitutional Carry Act," is hosting a rally from 6:30 to 8 p.m. Jan. 19 at Venue 92, 12015 Highway 92 in Woodstock.
WOODSTOCK, GA
NBC News

At least 7 states proposed anti-trans bills in first week of 2022

Throughout the first week of the year, state lawmakers in at least seven states proposed laws that would limit the rights of transgender and nonbinary youths. Republican lawmakers in Arizona, Alabama, Indiana, Kentucky, Oklahoma, New Hampshire and South Dakota introduced at least nine measures that target trans and nonbinary youths, such as their ability to participate in sports, receive gender-affirming care or use the bathroom.
POLITICS
northwestgeorgianews.com

House Speaker Ralston endorses legalized gambling constitutional amendment

If the devil is in the details when it come to legalizing gambling in Georgia, House Speaker David Ralston wants to leave the details out. “We’ve tripped over the details of this thing for years,” Ralston, R-Blue Ridge, said Thursday during his annual pre-General Assembly session news conference. “Maybe we should just ask Georgians whether they want to allow gaming and, if so, move forward with the details.”
GEORGIA STATE

