Bedford, IN

Bedford Plan Commission: Land request advances to public hearing

By Carol Johnson, The Times-Mail
 1 day ago
BEDFORD — A request to divide a 54-acre tract in the city of Bedford into three parcels advanced to a public hearing by the Bedford Plan Commission Tuesday.

Stone City Properties LLC / Steve Evans filed the request for the minor land subdivision at 1201 Limestone Drive. Evans Limestone Co. is located on a portion of the property.

The property is bordered by John Williams Boulevard on the north side and Beech Street on the east side. If approved, lot 1 on the north side would total 6 acres. Lot 2, where the stone company is located, would total 25 acres. Lot 3, which is vacant, would comprise 23 acres.

Land surveyor Corey Allen presented information to Plan Commission members Steve Kimbley, Angel Hawkins, Scott Moore, Bill McFadden, Byron Buker and Craig Turpen.

Allen said the property is currently made up of about a dozen parcels the owner has purchased through the years and the owner wants to simplify ownership of the land.

"To clean this up, we're going to reduce it down to three parcels. They will still have some individual properties along Beech Street and that provides access to lot 3. There are actually three platted roads off Beech Street. Lot 2 has access from 16th Street along Limestone Drive, which is a public road," Allen explained.

The parcel along Beech Street owned by Stone City Properties was identified in a feasibility study examining the county's options for building a new jail, should the county decide to do so.

RQAW architects presented the study to the Lawrence County Commissioners in November.

Four other site options were identified in the study:

  • A Vision Group property located behind IU Health Bedford Hospital.
  • Behind the Courthouse Plaza, where offices of the courts, probation and community corrections are located.
  • Location of current jail at 15th and I streets. This would involve renovating the current jail and building a housing pod in the parking lot behind the jail.
  • Sandpit Road on county-owned property.

Tuesday's meeting at City Concourse was a preliminary hearing on the request. In February, the commission will hold a public hearing at which time members of the public may address the commission.

In other business, the commission elected Buker to continue his role as commission president. Moore was elected vice president and Plan Director Brandon Woodward secretary.

Contact Times-Mail Staff Writer Carol Johnson at cjohnson@tmnews.com or 812-277-7252.

