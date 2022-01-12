ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ulster County, NY

Shawangunk man charged with murder after fatal shooting on Vinegar Hill Road

By Matt Spillane, Times Herald-Record
Times Herald-Record
Times Herald-Record
 1 day ago

A Shawangunk man has been charged with murdering a Woodridge man during a fatal shooting in Ulster County on Tuesday.

State police said Wednesday that Walter Post Jr. had been arrested after allegedly killing Michael Hankins outside of a home on Vinegar Hill Road in the town of Shawangunk.

Police said they responded to the property around 5 a.m. Tuesday for a report of a shooting, and Hankins was found dead outside the home. The 29-year-old lived in Woodridge, a village in Sullivan County.

Post, 26, was arrested on Tuesday and arraigned in Ellenville Village Court on a felony charge of second-degree murder. He is being held at the Ulster County Jail and is due back in court on Friday.

Police said the investigation is ongoing and no other details have been released.

Matt Spillane covers breaking news throughout the Hudson Valley.

This article originally appeared on Times Herald-Record: Shawangunk man charged with murder after fatal shooting on Vinegar Hill Road

