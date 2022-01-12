ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Man charged with giving Olympic athletes performance drugs

By JIM MUSTIAN
Boston 25 News WFXT
Boston 25 News WFXT
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2lc9dw_0djk7IlF00
Doping Charges Blessing Okagbare, of Nigeria races in a women's 200 meter heat at the World Athletics Championships in Doha, Qatar, Sept. 30, 2019. U.S. prosecutors charged a Texas man on Wednesday, Jan. 12, 2022 with providing performance-enhancing drugs to athletes competing in the 2020 Olympics in Tokyo, including Okagbare. (AP Photo/Nariman El-Mofty, file) (Nariman El-Mofty)

NEW YORK — (AP) — U.S. prosecutors charged a Texas man on Wednesday with providing performance-enhancing drugs to athletes competing in last summer’s Olympics in Tokyo, including the star Nigerian sprinter Blessing Okagbare.

Eric Lira, 41, of El Paso, is the first person to be charged under a new U.S. anti-doping law governing international sports competitions.

The U.S. Attorney's Office in Manhattan said Lira distributed the drugs, including human growth hormone and erythropoietin, a blood-building hormone, “for the purpose of corrupting” the 2020 Games, which were held in 2021 because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Lira also is accused of conspiring to violate drug misbranding and adulteration laws. It was not immediately clear whether he had an attorney who could comment on the charges.

“It’s not winning if you take illegal substances — it’s cheating,” FBI Assistant Director Michael J. Driscoll said in a statement.

The criminal complaint identifies Okagbare only as “athlete 1,” but it includes details, including her performances in specific races, that make it clear she was one of Lira’s clients. A text message was sent to Okagbare seeking comment.

Okagbare had been provisionally suspended for testing positive for human growth hormone in July 2021 — in an out-of-competition test — just hours before the former world championships silver medalist was due to run in the semifinals of the women's 100 meters at the Olympics. A criminal complaint unsealed Wednesday in Manhattan federal court described that suspension.

The Athletics Integrity Unit last year said Okagbare also had tested positive for a blood booster in Nigeria in June. She was charged with failing to cooperate with the investigation after she disobeyed an order to produce "documents, records and electronic storage devices" in relation to the other charges, the AIU said at the time.

“When it’s time to say anything, I will and it will be worth the wait,” Okagbare tweeted last year.

The criminal complaint alleges that Lira, a kinesiologist and naturopathic doctor, brought “misbranded” versions of the drugs to the United States from Central and South America before distributing them to athletes.

Federal authorities searched Okagbare's cellphone as she was returning to the United States from Tokyo and found she had frequently communicated with Lira over an encrypted app, according to the complaint.

“Is it safe to take a test this morning?” Okagbare wrote in one message to Lira, according to the complaint. “Remember I took it Wednesday and then yesterday again. I wasn’t sure so I didn’t take a test.”

In another exchange, Okagbare wrote Lira that she had just run the 100m in 10.63 seconds. News reports detailed Okagbare running a race in that time a few days before the message was sent. “Eric my body feel so good,” she wrote. “Whatever you did is working so well.”

“You are doing your part and you will be ready to dominate,” Lira wrote to the athlete.

The charges against Lira were brought under the Rodchenkov Act, a law signed in 2020 that prohibits “any person, other than an athlete,” to knowingly influence any “major international sports competition” with the use of prohibited substance. ___

AP national writer Eddie Pells contributed reporting from Denver.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

Texas 'naturopathic' therapist is hit with criminal anti-doping charges after 'providing performance enhancing drugs to Olympic athletes, including Nigerian sprinter Blessing Okagbare ahead of Tokyo Games'

US prosecutors charged a Texas man on Wednesday with providing performance-enhancing drugs to athletes competing in the 2020 Olympics in Tokyo, including the star Nigerian sprinter Blessing Okagbare. Eric Lira, 41, of El Paso, is the first person to be charged under a new US anti-doping law governing international sports...
SPORTS
Shore News Network

Jamestown Man Pleads Guilty To Multiple Drug Charges

PHONE: (716) 843-5817. BUFFALO, N.Y. – U.S. Attorney Trini E. Ross announced today that Jun N. Martinez, 28, of Jamestown, NY, pleaded guilty before U.S. District Judge John L. Sinatra, Jr. to conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute, and to distribute, 100 grams or more of acetyl fentanyl; 400 grams or more of fentanyl; 50 grams or more of methamphetamine; and 500 grams or more of cocaine. The charges carry a mandatory minimum penalty of 10 years in prison, a maximum of life, and a $10,000,000 fine.
JAMESTOWN, NY
UPI News

Texas man is first to be charged under U.S. anti-doping law

Jan. 12 (UPI) -- A Texas man became the first person to be charged under a federal anti-doping law for allegedly giving at least two Olympic athletes performance-enhancing drugs, federal prosecutors announced Wednesday. The U.S. Attorney's Office for the Southern District of New York said Eric Lira -- described as...
TEXAS STATE
Shore News Network

Jefferson County man admits to drug charge

MARTINSBURG, WEST VIRGINIA – Camren Allen Klimes, of Harpers Ferry, West Virginia, has admitted to a drug charge, United States Attorney William Ihlenfeld announced. Klimes, also known as “Cam,” 27, pleaded guilty today to one count of “Conspiracy to Possess with Intent to Distribute and to Distribute Cocaine Base and Cocaine Hydrochloride.” Klimes admitted to working with others to distribute drugs from July 2018 to June 2021 in Jefferson County and elsewhere.
JEFFERSON COUNTY, WV
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Orlando Sentinel

Colombian national extradited to Florida pleads guilty to drug charges, DOJ says

A Colombian national participating in an international drug conspiracy pleaded guilty to drug charges. Gerardo Gomez-Lubo was in a Tampa federal court Wednesday for conspiracy to import and distribute cocaine into the United States, according to the Department of Justice. A court report says that sometime starting in September 2017 and through 2019, Gomez-Lubo was part of an international ...
ORLANDO, FL
erienewsnow.com

Erie Man Convicted on Federal Drug Charges

An Erie man has been convicted on federal drug charges, the U.S. Department of Justice announced Friday. Isaac Cunningham, 43, pleaded guilty to a single count. Cunningham distributed 44.7 grams of a mixture and substance containing methamphetamine May 6, 2021, according to information presented to the court. He also admitting...
ERIE, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Olympics#Drugs#Doping#Ap#Nigerian#Fbi#Athletics Integrity Unit#Aiu
country1037fm.com

Rapper Chopped Up and Fed to Rats by His Wife After An Affair

What in the world? As a fellow Ukrainian woman, I apologize that we have such jealous tempers. But it is true. Taking place in St. Petersburg, Russia, Alexander Yusko was killed after cheating on his wife with a fan. He was known as a popular Ukrainian rapper by the name of ‘Andy Cartwright’ and his murder is horrific. Marina Kohkal decided to chop him up while he was still alive and feed his body parts to rats.
CELEBRITIES
atlantatribune.com

FBI Informant Exposes Active KKK Members Working In Law Enforcement

An FBI informant working undercover inside a Florida chapter of the Ku Klux Klan exposed a troubling connection between the white supremacist organization’s members and local law enforcement agencies. For ten years, Joe Moore worked as a confidential informant in the FBI’s Joint Terrorism Task Force, as a key...
LAW ENFORCEMENT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Nigeria
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Place
Tokyo, JP
NewsBreak
Tokyo Olympics
TheDailyBeast

College Student Who Pinched Sign During Capitol Riot Weeps as She Gets Prison Time

A West Virginia college student who stormed the Capitol is about to get a one-month break—in prison. Gracyn Dawn Courtright, a senior at the University of Kentucky at the time of the riot, broke down in tears as she was sentenced to a month in prison on Friday. She pleaded guilty in August to a misdemeanor count of entering and remaining in a restricted building, with photos from the day capturing her proudly holding a “Members Only” sign as she marched through the building.
PUBLIC SAFETY
KTLO

Prison inmate pleads guilty to large scale meth conspiracy

ST. LOUIS — United States District Court Judge Matthew T. Schelp accepted a plea of guilty from Tarik Mazhar on Friday. Mazhar pleaded guilty to conspiracy to possess with the intent to distribute methamphetamine. Judge Schelp set sentencing for March 18, 2022.According to the plea agreement, on or about January 1, 2019, and continuing until on or about July 29, 2020, in Franklin County, Missouri, within the Eastern District of Missouri, Tarik Mazhar did knowingly and intentionally combine, conspire, confederate, and agree together with a co-defendant, and others known and unknown, to intentionally distribute and possess with intent to distribute 50 grams or more of methamphetamine, and knowingly acted in some way for the purpose of aiding the commission of the offense.
PUBLIC SAFETY
WTRF- 7News

A dangerous killer has swept the nation and affected communities nationwide.

(WTRF) – It’s both powerful and extremely addictive. This synthetic opioid is the leading cause of overdose deaths in the U.S and continues to plague West Virginians from recovery.   Fentanyl is up to 50 times stronger than heroin and 100 times stronger than morphine, according to the Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). Pharmaceutical fentanyl is prescribed and approved […]
WHEELING, WV
Boston 25 News WFXT

Boston 25 News WFXT

Boston, MA
72K+
Followers
84K+
Post
25M+
Views
ABOUT

Boston 25 News WFXT is helping you stay informed and stay connected with local news, sports, weather, and traffic you can count on.

 https://www.boston25news.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy