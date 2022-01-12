ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Zynga: It Is Time To Gain The Profit

 1 day ago
Cover picture for the article

Take-Two Interactive announced that it will acquire Zynga for $12.7 billion. Take-Two Interactive (TTWO) announced that it would acquire Zynga (ZNGA) for $ 12.7 billion, or $ 9.86 per share (64% premium to Zynga's stock Friday closing price). In my previous Zynga article, I highlight the likelihood of Zynga's acquisition due...

seekingalpha.com

Comments / 0

The Hollywood Reporter

Will Zynga Sale Set Off Wave of Video Game Deals?

Hollywood has had more than its share of major deals in the last few years — from Walt Disney’s Fox acquisition and Amazon’s expected takeover of MGM to the proposed Discovery-WarnerMedia merger — as entertainment companies look to boost their scale in the streaming age. Could the video gaming sector soon see a similar M&A merry-go-round? Take-Two Interactive’s agreement to buy mobile gaming powerhouse Zynga in a $12.7 billion deal that will bring together the companies behind such hits as Grand Theft Auto, NBA 2K, CSR Racing, Farmville and Words With Friends could point that way. Some Wall Street analysts seem to...
attackofthefanboy.com

5 Take-Two Games That Zynga Should Develop

In the past few days, the Gaming industry chatter has been around the acquisition of mobile game developer. Zynga by publisher Take-Two Interactive. Take-Two purchased the mobile developers of FarmVille and Words with Friends in the hope of bringing their IPs, such as Grand Theft Auto, to mobile devices in more mobile-focused ways.
Seeking Alpha

Zynga Trades At A 10% Discount To Take-Two's Purchase Offer; Expect That Gap To Partially Close Soon

TTWO announced it is purchasing ZNGA for a reported $9.86 per share in cash and stock. The stock component took a hit but still implies a $9.31 value. Zynga Inc. (ZNGA) rose 41% on Monday after Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (TTWO) announced that it will be purchasing the company for $9.86 per share. However, that 41% rise resulted in an $8.44 close, 14% below the supposed take-out target and down from the initial $8.90 open. In this article, I briefly discuss why that's the case, why I think there will be a quick bounce and how I am playing it.
bizjournals

Zynga agrees to be acquired for $11 billion

Zynga has agreed to be acquired in a deal that values the longtime San Francisco games maker at $11 billion. New York-based Take-Two Interactive Software Inc. (Nasdaq: TTWO) has a definitive agreement to acquire all the outstanding shares of Zynga (Nasdaq: ZNGA) in a cash-and-stock transaction, the companies announced Monday morning. At $9.86 per share, it represents a 64% premium to Zynga's closing price Friday. Combined with debt, it gives Zynga an enterprise value of $12.7 billion.
TheSixthAxis

Take Two purchasing Zynga for $12.7 billion

Take Two Interactive has announced it is purchasing mobile and online games developer Zynga. The deal will be worth $12.7 billion with Take Two purchasing all shares of Zynga at a price of $9.86 per share. This move means that Take Two Interactive will become one of the biggest game publishers within the mobile games market. The mobile games market has been identified by Take Two Interactive as the fastest growing sector in the games industry. Comments were released by Strauss Zelnick, Chairman and CEO of Take-Two, and Frank Gibeau, CEO of Zynga.
Android Headlines

Take-Two Purchases Zynga For An Unreal Amount

Smartphone game developers are some of the most profitable companies in the gaming industry. As proof of this, Take-Two, the company that owns 2K Games and Rockstar Games, just purchased smartphone game developer Zynga, and it might be the biggest purchase in video game history. Take-Two bought Zynga for a...
nichegamer.com

Take-Two Set to Acquire Zynga

Take-Two Interactive set to acquire Farmville & Words with Friends creator Zynga. When it comes to the video game industry, company acquisitions have started to become the norm. As the game industry continues to grow, publishers such as Sony, Microsoft, Nintendo Square Enix, Ubisoft, and Capcom look for new games to help grow their market share. With looking to expand these companies purchase other companies that have a proven track record of consistency. Within the last five years, ZeniMax (Microsoft), Insomniac Games (Sony), Harmonix (Epic Games), Turtle Rock Studios (Tencent), and Gearbox Software (Embracer Group) are just a few of the notable companies falling under new management. Now, Take-Two interactive has announced its next potential acquisition, Zynga. Zynga has 45 days to receive any additional offers.
Seeking Alpha

Zynga: Disappointing Deal Value

Zynga agrees to be bought by Take-Two Interactive at a disappointing valuation despite the deal premium. For long-term shareholders, the Take-Two Interactive Software (TTWO) deal to acquire Zynga (ZNGA) for $10 per share is a disappointing valuation considering the stock regularly traded above $11 last year. For short-term traders, the 64% premium provides a good time to exit the stock after a rough last few months. My investment thesis remains Bullish on the stock after the massive hit to Take-Two Interactive takes Zynga down as well.
pocketgamer.biz

The PocketGamer.biz View: Take-Two acquires Zynga

It’s only 10 days into the new year, and we have seen the biggest acquisition in video games industry history. Take-Two has announced the acquisition of mobile goliath Zynga at $12.7 billion, eclipsing the previous largest acquisition of Finnish mobile games developer Supercell by Tencent in 2016. Take-Two has...
Benzinga

Why Zynga Shares Are Soaring Today

Zynga Inc (NASDAQ: ZNGA) is trading higher Monday after the company announced it will be acquired by Take-Two Interactive Software Inc (NASDAQ: TTWO) in a cash and stock transaction valued at $9.86 per Zynga share, representing a total enterprise value of approximately $12.7 billion. Zynga stockholders will receive $3.50 in...
CNET

Take-Two is buying Zynga in $12.7B deal

Video game giant Take-Two is acquiring mobile gaming company Zynga, it said Monday. The deal is valued at around $12.7 billion, or $9.86 per Zynga share. Zynga publishes major social games like FarmVille and Words With Friends. Take-Two already owns game publishers Rockstar, which is behind Grand Theft Auto and Red Dead Redemption, and 2K, known for BioShock, Borderlands, Civilization and NBA 2K.
Motley Fool

3 Game-Changing Stocks That Could Soar 61% to 99% in 2022, According to Wall Street

Sea Limited could nearly double in 2022 from momentum in gaming, e-commerce, and digital payments. Teladoc could soar 77% with both near-term catalysts and tremendous long-term growth prospects. MercadoLibre has an upside potential of 61% as the Latin American e-commerce and fintech markets expand. No one really knows how much...
Polygon

China’s gaming crackdown puts 14,000 companies out of business

The Chinese government’s ongoing freeze regarding video game licenses has shut down 14,000 gaming-affiliated companies in that nation, the South China Morning Post reports, consolidating that market further in larger companies and conglomerates even as it causes them to lay off workers and look overseas for business. The licensing...
Austin Chronicle

Small Screen, Big Games at Zynga

Among the city's growing list of big tech companies, few have helped more people escape massive surpluses of boredom in our post-pandemic society than game developer Zynga. Its popular games, many produced in Austin, offer life buoys of sanity while sitting idle in waiting rooms, testing lines, grocery store lines, and literally every damn Zoom meeting that could have been an email.
MarketWatch

Mattel's stock jumps after MKM analyst boosts rating and target, citing an 'underappreciated' product lineup

Shares of Mattel Inc. jumped 3.2% in midday trading Thursday, after the toy maker was upgraded at MKM Partners, citing an "underappreciated" 2022 product lineup and capital structure optionality. Analyst Eric Handler raised his rating to buy, after being at neutral for at least the past three years, and raised his price target to $30 from $24. "In our view, Mattel could achieve [mid-single digit] net sales growth from just its licensed products associated with upcoming movies, "Jurassic World: Dominion," "Lightyear," "Minions: Rise of Gru," and "Top Gun: Maverick," Handler wrote in a research note. "Meanwhile, turnaround brands, Fisher-Price, Thomas, Mega, and American Girl all appear to be on a sustainable uptrend and relaunched brands Masters of the Universe and Monster High provide some additional muscle." Handler said Mattel's commitment to reducing debt could lead to an upgrade to an investment-grade credit rating in the second half of this year, which could revive interest in value creating opportunities, including mergers, strategic investments "and the possible return of a dividend or share buybacks." The stock has run up 19.2% over the past three months, while the S&P 500 has gained 7.4%.
