ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Medical & Biotech

Hikma Drug Label Win Still Leaves Generics on Hook for Liability

bloomberglaw.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGeneric drugmakers still face the threat of liability over a routine product labeling practice frequently under fire by brand-name companies despite a recent courtroom victory for. Hikma Pharmaceuticals Plc. . Drugmakers were relieved when a district court dismissed claims that Hikma was promoting use of a copycat version of...

news.bloomberglaw.com

Comments / 0

Related
MarketWatch

Guggenheim downgrades Biogen to neutral from buy after U.S. proposes limiting access to Alzheimer's drug

Shares of Biogen Inc. were down 0.9% in premarket trading on Thursday after Guggenheim analysts downgraded the stock to neutral, from buy. Analysts there cite the need to wait and see how the new rule proposing limited access to Biogen's Alzheimer's disease drug Aduhelm (and other drugs in the same class of treatments) to clinical trials in order to receive federal reimbursement plays out. They want to know what the size and timing of the trials will be and what clinical data will be produced for other experimental drugs in this class of therapies. This includes Eli Lilly & Co. Inc.'s donanemab, Biogen's lecanemab, and Roche Holding AG's gantenerumab. "If those studies don't succeed, sentiment on the entire class could deteriorate, and it could be very challenging for Aduhelm (or any other AB-targeted drug) to gain adoption, let alone payer coverage," the Guggenheim analysts wrote. Biogen's stock is down 6.1% so far this year, while the broader S&P 500 is 0.8%.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
MarketWatch

Vir, GSK ask FDA to update EUA for their monoclonal antibody to include intramuscular administration

Shares of Vir Biotechnology Inc. were up 1.0% in trading on Thursday after the company and GlaxoSmithKline formally asked the Food and Drug Administration to update the authorization for their COVID-19 treatment to include intramuscular administration. GSK's stock was up 0.1% after the news was announced. The therapy, sotrovimab, is a monoclonal antibody used to treat some teens and adults who are at high risk for severe COVID-19. The therapy was originally authorized for single-dose intravenous infusion. Vir's stock is down 3.8% and GSK shares have gained 2.7% so far this year. The S&P 500 has declined 0.8%.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Drugs#Generic Drug#Generics#Hikma Pharmaceuticals Plc#Drugmakers#Teva Pharmaceuticals#Gsk#Hyman Phelps Mcnamara#The U S Court Of Appeals#The Federal Circuit#Glaxosmithkline Plc#Coreg
drugstorenews.com

Teva debuts generic Narcan

Teva’s generic Narcan provides a treatment for opioid emergencies. Teva is introducing the first to market generic of Emergent Operations Ireland’s Narcan (naloxone hydrochloride nasal spray). Naloxone hydrochloride nasal spray is used for the treatment of an opioid emergency such as an overdose or a possible opioid overdose...
INDUSTRY
beckershospitalreview.com

8 recent drug recalls

Here are eight recalls drug companies issued in December, as listed by the FDA. 1. Taro Pharmaceuticals recalled one lot of its clobetasol propionate ointment Dec. 30 after detecting the presence of Ralstonia pickettii bacteria. 2. Viona Pharmaceuticals recalled 33 lots of its metformin hydrochloride extended-release tablets Dec. 28 over...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Medical & Biotech
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
Washington Times

What cereal can teach us about the generic drug market

Imagine you’re walking the aisles of your local supermarket, on the hunt for your favorite cereal. You usually purchase the generic version, since it tastes nearly the same and is much cheaper than the name-brand version. But today, you notice that the price of the name-brand cereal is just...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
Phramalive.com

Collegium Pharma Reaches Opioid Settlement with U.S. Government

Specialty pharmaceutical company Collegium Pharmaceutical reached a $2.75 million agreement with the U.S. government to settle 27 pending lawsuits related to the opioid crisis and the company’s sale of Xtampza. The Massachusetts-based company said the agreement would result in a “dismissal with prejudice” of all pending cases against them....
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
pharmaceutical-technology.com

Johnson & Johnson’s Covid-19 vaccine problems continue

Johnson & Johnson’s (J&J’s) Covid-19 vaccine sales are forecast to consistently decline between 2022 and 2027. The forecast on average decreased by 35% from Q3 2021 to Q4 2021, as shown in Figure 1, and the vaccine is now expected to generate $6.7B in sales between 2021 and 2027. Sales are forecast to decline between 2022 and 2023 and then will remain consistent until 2027, as shown in Figure 2. One of the reasons for this decline is likely an increase in competition from Pfizer’s Covid-19 vaccine Comirnaty (tozinameran) in lower-/middle-income countries.
INDUSTRY
austincountynewsonline.com

FDA Releases More Data On “Adverse Reactions” To Pfizer Vaccine

As the FDA prepares to approve Pfizer’s new pill for treating high-risk patients infected with COVID, more information about dangerous side effects tied to its vaccine are coming to light. Just yesterday, we reported another death tied to the vaccine in New Zealand. Now, documents released by the FDA...
INDUSTRY
Boston

U.S. adds Merck pill as 2nd easy-to-use drug against COVID-19

WASHINGTON (AP) — U.S. health regulators on Thursday authorized the second pill against COVID-19, providing another easy-to-use medication to battle the rising tide of omicron infections. The Food and Drug Administration authorization of Merck’s molnupiravir comes one day after the agency cleared a competing drug from Pfizer. That pill,...
PUBLIC HEALTH

Comments / 0

Community Policy