Knoxville car dealership employee facing theft, forgery charges

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – A Knoxville car dealership employee is facing forgery and theft charges after investigators said he stole a truck and provided forged documents to fraudulently obtain a car title in his name.

In September, Broadway Motors obtained a 2006 Dodge Ram truck valued at $3,600 that was traded in as part of a sale. An employee, now identified as 41-year-old John Bailey , was instructed by management to take the vehicle to have repairs done.

According to Knox County investigators, Bailey then stole paperwork concerning the vehicle from the car lot and provided forged documents to the Knox County Clerk’s Office to obtain a new title for the truck under his and his wife’s names.

Investigators claim Bailey forged the title information of the vehicle as well as an affidavit of non-dealer transfer to make it look like the previous owner gave Bailey the truck for $500.

Bailey faces three counts of forgery up to $1,000, two counts of theft of property valued between $2,500 and $10,000 and two counts of hindering secured creditor. He is set to appear in court Thursday, March 3.

