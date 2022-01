We are pleased to announce Bob Stuth-Wade’s solo exhibition “The Comfort of Trees” at Valley House Gallery in Dallas. Join us for the Opening Reception this Saturday, January 15, 5:00pm-8:00pm. “The Comfort of Trees” includes paintings, watercolors, and mixed media works from the past three years. In addition to Trees, the exhibition includes landscapes of Big Bend, Central Texas, the California coast, and still lifes in the studio. Bob Stuth-Wade will give an Artist Talk on Saturday, January 29, 11:00am. The exhibition will be on view through February 19.

