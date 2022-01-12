ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Disney

WandaVision Anniversary Inspires a New Funko Pop Exclusive

By Sean Fallon
ComicBook
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleThe first episodes of WandaVision premiered on Disney+ on January 15th, 2021, which means that we are about to celebrate the first anniversary of the series. Funko is all about anniversaries, so they've got one more Pop figure...

comicbook.com

Comments / 0

Related
COMICBOOKMOVIE.com

THE MARVELS: It Looks Like The CAPTAIN MARVEL Sequel Will Feature Two Surprise MCU Actors - Possible SPOILERS

Captain Marvel 2 is shaping up to be a bigger movie than we ever expected, and while very little has been revealed about the plot, we do know The Marvels will unite Carol Danvers with Ms. Marvel and Monica Rambeau/Spectrum. Chances are it will be a cosmic adventure based on WandaVision's mid-credits scene, but it looks like the sequel will also include a couple of familiar faces.
MOVIES
Rolling Stone

What to Watch on Disney+: ‘Boba Fett,’ Jeff Goldblum and Marvel’s ‘Eternals’ Streams Free

Most months bring a healthy mix of both old and new titles and titles that appeal as much to adults as kids to Disney+. This month is a little meager when it comes to new stuff and series and movies with strong grown-up appeal. There’s still a lot to take in, however, including the continuing adventures of a certain bounty hunter. Let’s start there. Buy:Disney+ Subscriptionat$7.99 Watch everything for free with a subscription to Disney+. A Disney+ subscription costs just $7.99/month. Your best deal is to grab the Disney Bundle, which gets you access to Disney+, ESPN+ and Hulu for just $14...
TV SERIES
Collider

She-Hulk Reportedly Joining ‘Marvel’s Avengers’ Game in Upcoming DLC

Ahead of the character getting her own show on Disney+, She-Hulk is joining the cast of the Marvel's Avengers video game as the latest DLC character. Originally leaked by Twitter insider Miller, the addition was confirmed a little early in a now-deleted retweet by veteran voice actress Krizia Bajos, who will voice the character in-game. Crystal Dynamics hasn't revealed anything about the character yet or when she will be added.
VIDEO GAMES
Deadline

‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’, ‘Spider-Man: Across The Spider-Verse’ Among Most Anticipated 2022 Movies

Online ticket retailer Fandango polled more than 6,000 ticket-buyers this month and asked which theatrical tentpoles they’re the most excited about in 2022. Disney/Marvel’s Black Panther: Wakanda Forever topped the list followed by Sony/Marvel’s animated feature Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse (Part One). Even though Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is on a production hiatus as star Letitia Wright recovers from a previous on-set injury, shooting is expected to resume in January with the actress, as Deadline first reported. There’s been no news to date that the sequel’s November 11 release date will be postponed. Despite the ongoing pandemic, moviegoers have shown recently that they’ll come...
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Elizabeth Olsen
ComicBook

Doctor Strange 2 Trailer Teases Scarlet Witch's Massive Role

Scarlet Witch made her return in the first trailer for Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. The trailer first glimpsed in the post-credits scene in Spider-Man: No Way Home reintroduced Elizabeth Olsen as Wanda Maximoff, straight out of her starring role in the WandaVision Disney+ series. Fans were aware that Scarlet Witch would have a starring role in the Doctor Strange sequel, but the moment hit a little differently once they saw Olsen back in her Scarlet Witch attire. The Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness trailer offers an intriguing tease at what's in store once Scarlet Witch joins the former Sorcerer Supreme for some multiversal adventures.
MOVIES
COMICBOOKMOVIE.com

BLUE BEETLE Star Xolo Maridueña On Prepping For His DCEU Role And His "Awesome" Superhero Suit

Xolo Maridueña has made a name for himself kicking ass in Netflix's Cobra Kai, but his biggest role yet will come in DC Comics movie Blue Beetle. Originally scheduled for an HBO Max premiere, it was recently confirmed that Jaime Reyes' live-action debut will arrive in theaters on August 18, 2023, when director Angel Manuel Soto will give the character the big screen treatment he deserves.
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Anniversaries#Entertainment Earth#House#Harkness Disney
Decider.com

Woman Crush Wednesday: Ming-Na Wen is an Intergalactic Icon in ‘The Book of Boba Fett’

Well, here we are, folks. Another year that has simultaneously lasted a decade while flying by in the blink of an eye. But before we jump into the clean slate that is 2022, we want to end the year on a high with one last world-class Woman Crush Wednesday to pay homage to an amazing actress who has helped to make 2021 a great year for women in film and television. This week, we’re celebrating a wonderful woman who has spent the last several decades serving up performances that have positively impacted the lives of many in addition to leaving a lasting impression on the entertainment industry as we know it. So, without further ado, give it up for your WCW, the magnificent Ming-Na Wen!
VIDEO GAMES
Cinema Blend

Why Into The Spider-Verse’s Miller And Lord Had ‘Fun’ Making The Ambitious Sequel

As far as Marvel superheroes go, there are few that are quite as popular as Spider-Man. And while fans are still reeling from the dizzying events of No Way Home, a sequel to the Oscar-winning Into The Spider-Verse is on its way. And producers Phil Lord and Chris Miller recently explained why they had so much fun making the sequel.
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
WandaVision
NewsBreak
Disney
TheSixthAxis

Halo Master Chief 20th Anniversary Funko Pop releasing in April

A Halo Master Chief 20th Anniversary Funko Pop figure will be released on April 29th, it has been confirmed. The figure will be an exclusive item through the Xbox Gear Store, and it is available for pre-order. The price is £12.49 and is limited to 3 per customer. The description for the Halo Master Chief 20th Anniversary Funko Pop reads as follows: “Commemorate 20 years of Halo with this Xbox Gear Shop exclusive Halo Funko Pop! featuring the Master Chief in his original MJOLNIR Mark V armor with a unique matte black colorway inspired by the Halo 20th Anniversary emblem. This XGS exclusive edition figure is available in strictly-limited quantities, don’t miss out!”
VIDEO GAMES
COMICBOOKMOVIE.com

THE BATMAN: A First Look At The DC Movie's Funko Pops Have Leaked Online

The Batman hits theaters on March 4, and that means we're a little over two months away from seeing filmmaker Matt Reeves' take on the World's Greatest Detective. Trailers for the movie have generated a lot of excitement online, and it's thought this will be the first movie of 2022 to have a $100+ million opening weekend; with all the hype surrounding the Dark Knight's return, we can believe it!
MOVIES
KRON4

Best Loki Funko POP!

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Funko POP! is a line of figures from popular culture based on characters from an assortment of fictional universes. Among the most popular of these are characters from Marvel. Marvel Funko POP! figures usually have bobbleheads, giving them a cute, humorous appearance.
COMICS
GeekTyrant

A Paper Engineer Creates Clever Pop-Up Cards Inspired By Popular Internet Memes

Paper Engineer Paul DeGraff a.k.a. PaperPaul has made a collection of several fun and clever pop-up cards that are inspired by some of the popular memes from the Internet. Some of these are really cool and amusing and I wish you could buy some of them, but due to copyright issues, most of them are not for sale. But, they’re still fun to look at!
INTERNET
ComicBook

The Batman Drops a Huge Wave of Funko Pops

There have been action figures, LEGO sets, and hoodies based on the upcoming The Batman film, but the moment that many collectors have been waiting for has finally arrived. Funko has launched their first wave of The Batman Pop figures, and it includes a little bit of everything. In the...
SHOPPING
WKRG

Best ‘Umbrella Academy’ Funko Pop

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Can’t get enough of the superhero siblings from “The Umbrella Academy”? Then look into adding some Funko Pop figures from the show to your collection. Funko Pop is a company that makes bobblehead-like action figures. If you have a favorite TV show or movie, Funko Pop probably makes action figures to match. A top choice from “The Umbrella Academy” line is the Funko Pop “The Umbrella Academy” Number Five.
ENTERTAINMENT

Comments / 0

Community Policy