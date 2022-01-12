ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alabama WR, NFL prospect Jameson Williams tore ACL, needs surgery

By Alex Butler
UPI News
UPI News
 1 day ago
Jan. 12 (UPI) -- Alabama wide receiver Jameson Williams, a top 2022 NFL Draft prospect, tore the ACL in his left knee and needs surgery, an MRI showed.

Sources told ESPN, The Athletic and on3.com on Tuesday about the results of the MRI and expected surgery. ESPN reported that Williams will likely undergo surgery within the next 10 days.

Williams sustained the injury early in the second quarter of Alabama's loss to Georgia in the 2022 College Football Playoff National Championship Game on Monday in Indianapolis.

He sustained the non-contact knee injury when he attempted to make a move on Georgia defensive back Derion Kendrick. Williams' left foot stuck in the turn on the play and he fell to the ground in pain. He did not return to the game. Williams totaled four catches for 65 yards.

The junior wide receiver led the Crimson Tide with 1,572 receiving yards and 15 receiving touchdowns in 15 games this season. His 79 catches trailed only fellow top draft prospect John Metchie.

Metchie, who recorded 96 catches for 1,142 yards and eight scores in 13 games tore the ACL in his left knee in a win over Georgia in the SEC Championship Game on Dec. 4 in Atlanta.

Metchie and Williams each were expected to be early-round picks in the 2022 NFL Draft before their knee injuries. Neither player has announced if they will forgo their senior seasons.

The 2022 NFL Draft is scheduled April 28 to 30 in Las Vegas.

