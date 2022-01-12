ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Financial Reports

CW Petroleum reports FY21 gross revenues to exceed $8M

By Deepa Sarvaiya
Seekingalpha.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCW Petroleum (OTCQB:CWPE) reports FY21 gross revenue to exceed $8M (+16% Y/Y). In addition, the company continues to...

seekingalpha.com

Comments / 0

martechseries.com

NextPlay Technologies Reports Fiscal Q3 2022 Record Revenue of $4.2 Million, up 59% Sequentially; Gross Margin Increases to 53.5%

NextPlay Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: NXTP), a digital business ecosystem for digital advertisers, consumers, video gamers and travelers, reported results for the third quarter of fiscal 2022 ended November 30, 2021. Fiscal Q3 Financial Highlights. ● Achieved record quarterly revenue of $4.2 million, +59% from the previous quarter. This compares very...
MARKETS
gamingideology.com

AppAnnie Annual Report: 174 mobile games with annual revenue exceeding $100 million, 13 games exceeding $1 billion

【GameLook Zhuangao, do not reprint without authorization!】. GameLook Report / For many game industry peers, 2021 can be said to be a year of coexistence of challenges and opportunities, and some or even most developers may feel more pressure than ever before. The tightening of market supervision on a global scale, the entry of the market into the stock stage, and the soaring cost of purchases have all brought new problems to the new stage of game development, distribution and operation.
VIDEO GAMES
Seekingalpha.com

Perella Weinberg Partners stock dips after stock offering, preliminary Q4 results

Perella Weinberg Partners (NASDAQ:PWP) stock drops 10% after the financial advisory firm started a share offering after Thursday's close and its preliminary Q4 disappointed investors. The company expects Q4 revenue of $197M-$199M vs. $189M in Q4 2020, with the increase driven by average fee size per client, particularly in M&A...
STOCKS
Seekingalpha.com

SoFi: Bank Charter Approval And Implications

Investors are now selling first and asking questions later. Investors should think like owners of the business, not owners of the stock. SoFi Technologies (SOFI) has been taking a huge hit. Presently, investors are selling, at any cost, out of high-growth names, and SoFi hasn't been spared. As the stock...
MARKETS
Seekingalpha.com

Investors retract $21B in weekly fund assets, led by money market funds

Market participants were net sellers of fund assets that include both exchange traded funds and conventional funds, according to the latest Refinitiv Lipper fund flow report. Investors retracted $21.1B on the week led by money market funds, which lost $29.9B in capital outflows. Taxable bond funds also experienced outflows of $1.4B. On the other end of the spectrum, equity funds attracted $9.9B, and tax-exempt fixed income funds pulled in $231M for the week.
STOCKS
Deadline

CAA Owner TPG Raises $1B By Pricing IPO At $29.50 A Share – Reports

TPG, owner of CAA and 30% stakeholder in DirecTV, is on course to raise $1 billion when its stock begins trading Thursday on the Nasdaq at $29.50. The pricing of the initial public offering, reported by The Wall Street Journal and other financial media outlets, values the firm at $9 billion. The company filed last month for the offering. The pricing wound up in the middle of the range TPG had specified last week. Many recent IPOs have achieved less-than-stellar results. Almost three-quarters of the 400 or so stocks of companies going public in 2021 are below their initial trading prices. That...
STOCKS
Benzinga

GrowGeneration Stock Dives On Revised FY21 Revenue Outlook Of $420-$422M

Hydroponics innovator GrowGeneration Corp. (NASDAQ:GRWG) reported its revised full-year 2021 revenue expectations of $420 million to $422 million, versus $193 million for 2020 – an increase of 118%. The fourth-quarter revenue expectation is between $88 million to $90 million. Same-store sales for 2021 are expected to grow 24.4% for...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
bioworld.com

Intuitive exceeds revenue estimate with strong system sales despite pandemic pressures

Intuitive Surgical Inc. benefited from keen interest in resuming surgeries during pandemic troughs and hospitals investing in its Da Vinci robotic system in preparation for a more endemic phase of COVID-19, Intuitive CEO Gary Guthart said in a presentation at the J.P. Morgan 40th Annual Healthcare Conference on Jan. 12. The company’s unaudited preliminary fourth quarter and full year 2021 results also showed strong growth in procedure volumes – 19% year-over-year compared to 2020 and 13% compared to 2019. Still, Intuitive reported that “during 2021, COVID-19 resurgences continued to impact Da Vinci procedure volumes. The impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the company’s business has, and continues to, differ by geography and region.”
PUBLIC HEALTH
Seekingalpha.com

Overstock Drawdown Isn't A Buying Opportunity

Overstock’s valuation isn’t cheap given its prospects despite the significant drawdown. While Overstock's (OSTK) drawdown may seem like a buying opportunity, I disagree for the time being. The company may have significantly underperformed the broader market, but its performance gap between its peers is much lower. Its valuation isn't cheap compared to its peers when accounting for growth and profitability expectations either despite its very low absolute multiples.
STOCKS
Seekingalpha.com

Corus Entertainment declares CAD 0.06 dividend

Corus Entertainment (OTCPK:CJREF) declares CAD 0.06/share quarterly dividend, in line with previous. Payable March 31; for shareholders of record March 15; ex-div March 14. Additionally, the company declared Class A quarterly dividend of CAD 0.0588/share, in line with previous. See CJREF Dividend Scorecard, Yield Chart, & Dividend Growth.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
NewsBreak
Financial Reports
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
Seekingalpha.com

AMC chief is 'in' after selling latest $7 million in company stock

AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) CEO Adam Aron disclosed the sale of another tranche of his company stock - what he says is the last of the planned sales he previewed last August - and now says "I am in!" In an SEC filing, the company notes Aron sold another 312,500 shares...
STOCKS
Seekingalpha.com

Albertsons Companies and Kroger viewed cautiously with wage inflation a risk

Wells Fargo says there are too many overhangs surrounding Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI) for investors to get comfortable. Analyst Edward Kelly: "Fundamentally, the stock faces challenges at this point in the COVID cycle. Near-term results should be good given Omicron, but tough multi-year demand comparisons, a more value conscious consumer with stimulus roll-off, eventual disinflation, the lap of a vaccine benefit, and the need to ramp digital investment all represent challenges to the narrative beyond 2021."
BUSINESS
Benzinga

Intuitive Surgical Expects 31% Jump In FY21 Revenues

Intuitive Surgical Inc (NASDAQ: ISRG) posted interim Q4 sales of $1.55 billion, +17% Y/Y, better than the consensus of $1.51 billion. Preliminary 2021 revenue of approximately $5.71 billion increased 31% Y/Y, ahead of analysts' estimate of $5.68 billion. Q4 2021 worldwide da Vinci procedures grew approximately 19% compared with Q4...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
MarketWatch

Jefferies shares down 9% after revenue falls short on capital markets headwinds

Shares of Jefferies Financial Group Inc. dropped 8.6% to $37.85 on Wednesday after the bank reported a 3% drop in fourth-quarter revenue to $1.81 billion, short of the analyst target of $1.9 billion. While the bank's investment banking revenue totaled $1.18 billion with record advisory net revenue, capital markets revenue of $438 million fell 30% over the year-ago period "due to challenging market conditions for fixed income trading leading to lower volumes," the firm said. If the company's stock price loss of 8.6% holds through Wednesday's trading session, it'll mark the biggest one-day drop in the company's share price since April 1, 2020, when it fell 9.4%
STOCKS
Seekingalpha.com

Wells Fargo previews US oil refiner results - estimates going higher

Ahead of Q4 results, Wells analyst Roger Read provides a preview of upcoming refiner earnings - a confluence of positive macro and company specific factors take his estimates higher; a bullish signal for refiners, despite bearish downstream guides from Exxon (NYSE:XOM) and Shell (NYSE:RDS.A). In updating estimates, Read flags wider...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Seeking Alpha

Iridex gains on Q4, FY21 prelim report

Iridex (NASDAQ:IRIX) is trading +4.46% higher after-hour after issuing prelim results for Q4 and full year ended January 1, 2022. Q4 revenue is expected to be $15.1M to $15.3M (up around 24% Y/Y). Consensus revenue estimate for the quarter is $14.01M. During the quarter, the company sold 15,200 Cyclo G6...
STOCKS

