Northwestern is finally beginning to “put the band back together,” according to coach Joe McKeown. A lack of practice in the last month due to COVID-19 cases within the program has left the team weak in some areas of play. After their struggling offense led to their first loss in the Big Ten earlier this week, the Wildcats (11-4, 3-1 Big Ten) found their groove in a 68-63 win over Rutgers (7-11, 0-6) on Thursday night.

EVANSTON, IL ・ 8 HOURS AGO