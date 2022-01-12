Hornets vs. 76ers: Prediction, point spread, odds, over/under, betting picks

AP Photo/Matt Kelley

LaMelo Ball and the Charlotte Hornets hit the road to take on the Philadelphia 76ers on Wednesday night, and if you’re looking to do some last-minute betting research, you’re in luck! We’ll give you the latest point spread, money line odds and over/under number, as well as the information you’ll need to make the smartest bet at Tipico Sportsbook.

The game tips off at 7:00 p.m. ET and can be seen on Bally Sports SE.

The Hornets (22-19) are coming off their second-consecutive victory over the Milwaukee Bucks, defeating them 103-99 on Monday. The Philadelphia 76ers (23-16) are coming off a 111-91 victory over the Houston Rockets on Monday.

Hornets at 76ers notable injuries:

Hornets: Kelly Oubre Jr. (heath and safety protocols) and Vernon Carey Jr. (health and safety protocols) are out.

76ers: Ben Simmons (back), Shake Milton (back), Tyrese Maxey (health and safety protocols), Paul Reed (health protocols), Jaden Springer (illness), and Seth Curry (ankle) are all out.

The lines, courtesy of Tipico Sportsbook

Point spread: 76ers -5.5

Money line: 76ers -210 / Hornets +170

Over-under: 226.5

Advice and prediction

The 76ers have beat the Hornets in both matchups so far this season. And with Philadelphia on a seven-game winning streak. look for Embiid and company to keep the ball rolling. Take Philadelphia with the points and hit the over.

Prediction: 76ers 117, Hornets 111

