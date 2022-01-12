ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Hornets vs. 76ers: Prediction, point spread, odds, over/under, betting picks

By Michael Mulford
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=05sH2Y_0djk3TMq00
AP Photo/Matt Kelley

LaMelo Ball and the Charlotte Hornets hit the road to take on the Philadelphia 76ers on Wednesday night, and if you’re looking to do some last-minute betting research, you’re in luck! We’ll give you the latest point spread, money line odds and over/under number, as well as the information you’ll need to make the smartest bet at Tipico Sportsbook.

The game tips off at 7:00 p.m. ET and can be seen on Bally Sports SE.

The Hornets (22-19) are coming off their second-consecutive victory over the Milwaukee Bucks, defeating them 103-99 on Monday. The Philadelphia 76ers (23-16) are coming off a 111-91 victory over the Houston Rockets on Monday.

Hornets at 76ers notable injuries:

Hornets: Kelly Oubre Jr. (heath and safety protocols) and Vernon Carey Jr. (health and safety protocols) are out.

76ers: Ben Simmons (back), Shake Milton (back), Tyrese Maxey (health and safety protocols), Paul Reed (health protocols), Jaden Springer (illness), and Seth Curry (ankle) are all out.

The lines, courtesy of Tipico Sportsbook

  • Point spread: 76ers -5.5
  • Money line: 76ers -210 / Hornets +170
  • Over-under: 226.5

Click here to place your bets at Tipico Sportsbook.

Advice and prediction

The 76ers have beat the Hornets in both matchups so far this season. And with Philadelphia on a seven-game winning streak. look for Embiid and company to keep the ball rolling. Take Philadelphia with the points and hit the over.

Prediction: 76ers 117, Hornets 111

Get more betting analysis and predictions at Sportsbook Wire.

Gannett may earn revenue from Tipico for audience referrals to betting services. Tipico has no influence over nor are any such revenues in any way dependent on or linked to the newsrooms or news coverage. See Tipico.com for Terms and Conditions. 21+ only. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER (NJ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO).

Comments / 0

Related
WNCT

Hornets end 16-game losing streak to 76ers in 109-98 win

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — The Hornets didn’t pop champagne or go wild in the locker room following a win over the Sixers more than five years in the making. There was just a simple message from Gordon Hayward: On to the next game. “We talked about it before the game. We talked about ending the streak,” […]
NBA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Shake Milton
Person
Ben Simmons
Person
Jaden Springer
Person
Tyrese Maxey
Person
Kelly Oubre Jr.
Person
Seth Curry
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bally Sports Se#The Milwaukee Bucks#Tipico Sportsbook Point#76ers 210 Hornets#Sportsbook Wire
fadeawayworld.net

Bill Simmons Says The Sacramento Kings Are The Only Team That Can Trade For A Package Of Ben Simmons And Tobias Harris

The trade deadline is approaching quickly for NBA teams and it looks more and more unlikely that the Philadelphia 76ers will be able to move Ben Simmons by himself. Recent reports have suggested that the Sixers are including Tobias Harris in any potential trades involving Simmons. This has led to wild speculation about how they will be able to pull it off considering that both players are on max contracts.
NBA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NBA
NBA Teams
Charlotte Hornets
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
NBA Teams
Philadelphia 76ers
NBA Teams
Milwaukee Bucks
NBA Teams
Houston Rockets
NBA Analysis Network

This Celtics-Hawks Trade Lands Jaylen Brown in Atlanta

Both the Boston Celtics and the Atlanta Hawks have been struggling to live up to expectations this NBA season. The Celtics are currently in the mix for a play-in spott, and the Hawks are fighting to get in that mix. While that’s all well and good, fans expected each of them to be bonafide playoff teams.
NBA
Larry Brown Sports

Report: Wizards teammates exchanged punches in heated halftime altercation

The Washington Wizards got the victory over the Oklahoma City Thunder on Tuesday, but it appears to have come at a cost. Shams Charania of The Athletic reports that Wizards teammates Kentavious Caldwell-Pope and Montrezl Harrell got into a heated physical altercation at halftime of the game. Harrell was reportedly upset with Caldwell-Pope for not passing him the ball on one of the final sequences of the first half. The two players exchanged words, and it then escalated to Caldwell-Pope and Harrell throwing punches at each other. Charanias adds that none of the punches connected though and that teammates then separated the two.
NBA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

64K+
Followers
113K+
Post
22M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy