For students, digital life is real life. It's where they build friendships, take a stand on issues, and do so much more.With so much media and information coming at us through the television, phones, social media, and more, it's more important than ever for students to understand the basics of media literacy. Working together, schools and families can prepare students to think critically and use technology in positive, creative, and powerful ways. Each month you will find new activities and tips to help your student manage their digital life.

FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS ・ 11 DAYS AGO