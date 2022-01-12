Seahawks: Reviewing Pro Football Focus grades by position for the 2021 season

The Seattle Seahawks have ended their 2021 season, posting a last-place finish in the NFC West and their first losing record since 2011.

Let’s continue evaluating what went wrong by examining the Pro Football Focus player grades for each position this year.

Quarterbacks

Running backs/Fullbacks

Rashaad Penny: 80.5

Chris Carson: 70.7

Nick Bellore: 67.7

Travis Homer: 65.7

Alex Collins: 65.5

DeeJay Dallas: 62.6

Adrian Peterson: 39.8

Wide receivers

Tyler Lockett: 81.0

D.K. Metcalf: 80.9

Penny Hart: 62.7

Aaron Fuller: 60.0

Cody Thompson: 59.3

Dee Eskridge: 58.3

Phillip Dorsett: 53.4

Freddie Swain: 50.3

Tight ends

Will Dissly: 63.8

Gerald Everett: 63.5

Tyler Mabry: 62.1

Colby Parkinson: 60.5

Offensive line

Duane Brown: 72.0

Phil Haynes: 69.8

Cedric Ogbuehi: 68.6

Stone Forsythe: 68.1

Ethan Pocic: 68.0

Brandon Shell: 67.6

Gabe Jackson: 63.6

Jamarco Jones: 58.9

Damien Lewis: 57.7

Jake Curhan: 54.1

Kyle Fuller: 46.5

Defensive line

Al Woods: 75.4

Poona Ford: 73.1

Carlos Dunlap: 72.0

Myles Adams: 64.5

Benson Mayowa: 59.4

Darrell Taylor: 57.6

Kerry Hyder: 57.4

Alton Robinson: 51.8

Rasheem Green: 50.2

Robert Nkemdiche: 49.8

Bryan Mone: 48.9

L.J. Collier: 47.9

Linebackers

Bobby Wagner: 69.7

Tanner Muse: 59.9

Cody Barton: 59.7

Jordyn Brooks: 57.8

Cornerbacks

Mike Jackson: 84.4

D.J. Reed: 78.6

Sidney Jones: 70.2

John Reid: 66.8

Tre Brown: 61.1

Marquise Blair: 53.8

Tre Flowers: 52.9

Bless Austin: 51.2

Ugo Amadi: 43.7

Safeties

Quandre Diggs: 71.6

Josh Jones: 69.0

Nigel Warrior: 64.3

Gavin Heslop: 61.7

Jamal Adams: 60.1

Ryan Neal: 59.6

Specialists

Michael Dickson: 63.5

Tyler Ott: 61.4

Jason Myers: 61.0