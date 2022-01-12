ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Seahawks: Reviewing Pro Football Focus grades by position for the 2021 season

By Tim Weaver
 1 day ago
The Seattle Seahawks have ended their 2021 season, posting a last-place finish in the NFC West and their first losing record since 2011.

Let’s continue evaluating what went wrong by examining the Pro Football Focus player grades for each position this year.

Quarterbacks

Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports

Running backs/Fullbacks

(AP Photo/Ashley Landis )

Rashaad Penny: 80.5

Chris Carson: 70.7

Nick Bellore: 67.7

Travis Homer: 65.7

Alex Collins: 65.5

DeeJay Dallas: 62.6

Adrian Peterson: 39.8

Wide receivers

(AP Photo/Stephen Brashear)

Tyler Lockett: 81.0

D.K. Metcalf: 80.9

Penny Hart: 62.7

Aaron Fuller: 60.0

Cody Thompson: 59.3

Dee Eskridge: 58.3

Phillip Dorsett: 53.4

Freddie Swain: 50.3

Tight ends

(AP Photo/Ted S. Warren)

Will Dissly: 63.8

Gerald Everett: 63.5

Tyler Mabry: 62.1

Colby Parkinson: 60.5

Offensive line

(Bettina Hansen/The Seattle Times via AP)

Duane Brown: 72.0

Phil Haynes: 69.8

Cedric Ogbuehi: 68.6

Stone Forsythe: 68.1

Ethan Pocic: 68.0

Brandon Shell: 67.6

Gabe Jackson: 63.6

Jamarco Jones: 58.9

Damien Lewis: 57.7

Jake Curhan: 54.1

Kyle Fuller: 46.5

Defensive line

(AP Photo/Don Wright)

Al Woods: 75.4

Poona Ford: 73.1

Carlos Dunlap: 72.0

Myles Adams: 64.5

Benson Mayowa: 59.4

Darrell Taylor: 57.6

Kerry Hyder: 57.4

Alton Robinson: 51.8

Rasheem Green: 50.2

Robert Nkemdiche: 49.8

Bryan Mone: 48.9

L.J. Collier: 47.9

Linebackers

Steven Bisig-USA TODAY Sports

Bobby Wagner: 69.7

Tanner Muse: 59.9

Cody Barton: 59.7

Jordyn Brooks: 57.8

Cornerbacks

(AP Photo/Matt Durisko)

Mike Jackson: 84.4

D.J. Reed: 78.6

Sidney Jones: 70.2

John Reid: 66.8

Tre Brown: 61.1

Marquise Blair: 53.8

Tre Flowers: 52.9

Bless Austin: 51.2

Ugo Amadi: 43.7

Safeties

(AP Photo/Stephen Brashear)

Quandre Diggs: 71.6

Josh Jones: 69.0

Nigel Warrior: 64.3

Gavin Heslop: 61.7

Jamal Adams: 60.1

Ryan Neal: 59.6

Specialists

(AP Photo/Stephen Brashear)

Michael Dickson: 63.5

Tyler Ott: 61.4

Jason Myers: 61.0

