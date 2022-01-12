Seahawks: Reviewing Pro Football Focus grades by position for the 2021 season
The Seattle Seahawks have ended their 2021 season, posting a last-place finish in the NFC West and their first losing record since 2011.
Let’s continue evaluating what went wrong by examining the Pro Football Focus player grades for each position this year.
Quarterbacks
Running backs/Fullbacks
Rashaad Penny: 80.5
Chris Carson: 70.7
Nick Bellore: 67.7
Travis Homer: 65.7
Alex Collins: 65.5
DeeJay Dallas: 62.6
Adrian Peterson: 39.8
Wide receivers
Tyler Lockett: 81.0
D.K. Metcalf: 80.9
Penny Hart: 62.7
Aaron Fuller: 60.0
Cody Thompson: 59.3
Dee Eskridge: 58.3
Phillip Dorsett: 53.4
Freddie Swain: 50.3
Tight ends
Will Dissly: 63.8
Gerald Everett: 63.5
Tyler Mabry: 62.1
Colby Parkinson: 60.5
Offensive line
Duane Brown: 72.0
Phil Haynes: 69.8
Cedric Ogbuehi: 68.6
Stone Forsythe: 68.1
Ethan Pocic: 68.0
Brandon Shell: 67.6
Gabe Jackson: 63.6
Jamarco Jones: 58.9
Damien Lewis: 57.7
Jake Curhan: 54.1
Kyle Fuller: 46.5
Defensive line
Al Woods: 75.4
Poona Ford: 73.1
Carlos Dunlap: 72.0
Myles Adams: 64.5
Benson Mayowa: 59.4
Darrell Taylor: 57.6
Kerry Hyder: 57.4
Alton Robinson: 51.8
Rasheem Green: 50.2
Robert Nkemdiche: 49.8
Bryan Mone: 48.9
L.J. Collier: 47.9
Linebackers
Bobby Wagner: 69.7
Tanner Muse: 59.9
Cody Barton: 59.7
Jordyn Brooks: 57.8
Cornerbacks
Mike Jackson: 84.4
D.J. Reed: 78.6
Sidney Jones: 70.2
John Reid: 66.8
Tre Brown: 61.1
Marquise Blair: 53.8
Tre Flowers: 52.9
Bless Austin: 51.2
Ugo Amadi: 43.7
Safeties
Quandre Diggs: 71.6
Josh Jones: 69.0
Nigel Warrior: 64.3
Gavin Heslop: 61.7
Jamal Adams: 60.1
Ryan Neal: 59.6
Specialists
Michael Dickson: 63.5
Tyler Ott: 61.4
Jason Myers: 61.0
