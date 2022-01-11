A CxO’s guide to network resilience: Understanding and mitigating impact of distributed denial of service (DDOS) attacks

Microsoft Defender Antivirus (MDAV), known as Windows Defender Antivirus before the Windows May 2020 update, is an anti-malware component of Microsoft Windows. MDAV continually scans for malware, viruses, and advanced security threats. In addition to this real-time protection, updates are downloaded automatically to help keep your device safe and protect it from threats. More businesses use MDAV over any other to prevent, detect, investigate, and respond to advanced threats. Recent market share calculations show that Microsoft alone holds over 30% of the market in endpoint protection and is expected to continue to grow exponentially.

