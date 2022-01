Ransomware attacks are driving some small practices out of business. Michigan-based Brookside ENT and Hearing Center, a two-physician practice, closed its doors in 2019 after a ransomware attack. The criminals locked their computer system and files and then demanded a $6500 ransom to restore access. The practice took the advice of law enforcement and refused to pay. The attackers wiped the computer systems clean — destroying all patient records, appointment schedules, and financial information. Rather than rebuild the entire practice, the two doctors took early retirement.

