Nearly 600,000 U.S. Kids Had COVID Last Week

By Robert Preidt
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleWEDNESDAY, Jan. 12, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- In a sign that the highly contagious Omicron variant is sparing no one, a new report shows that new...

KTLA

U.S. children being hospitalized with COVID in near-record numbers

The omicron-fueled surge that is sending COVID-19 cases rocketing in the U.S. is putting children in the hospital in record numbers, and experts lament that most of the youngsters are not vaccinated. “It’s just so heartbreaking,” said Dr. Paul Offit, an infectious-disease expert at Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia. “It was hard enough last year, but […]
RELATIONSHIPS
People

6 Year Old with Epilepsy Hospitalized for Weeks with COVID-19: 'It's Not Safe for All Children'

A 6 year old was hospitalized with COVID-19 for weeks, and her mom says she wishes her daughter had been vaccinated sooner. Aria Shapiro and her mom, Sarah Shapiro, told NBC News Tuesday that the 6 year old had been hospitalized for 18 days at Phoenix Children's Hospital due to complications caused by coronavirus. She even spent the holidays there, celebrating from her room.
KIDS
U.S. COVID-19 Hospitalizations Pass Last Winter's Peak

TUESDAY, Jan. 11, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- The United States has passed another grim milestone in the pandemic as the omicron variant races across the country: COVID-19 hospitalizations have now eclipsed a previous peak, which was seen last January. There were 142,388 people hospitalized with COVID-19 as of Sunday, more...
PUBLIC HEALTH
TheDailyBeast

Number of U.S. Kids in Hospital With COVID Doubles to 4,000 in Two Weeks

The number of children in U.S. hospitals with COVID-19 has more than doubled to over 4,000 since Christmas Day as the Omicron variant has swept across the nation, according to new figures from The Washington Post. The Post’s tally includes both suspected and confirmed pediatric COVID patients and it shows a steep rise since Dec. 25, when under 2,000 kids were in hospital. The seven-day average of pediatric hospitalizations stands at 3,713, the figures show. On Wednesday, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said kids aged 12 to 17 should get a Pfizer-BioNTech booster to give them protection against Omicron. Director Rochelle Walensky said in a statement: “It is critical that we protect our children and teens from COVID-19 infection and the complications of severe disease... I encourage all parents to keep their children up to date with CDC’s COVID-19 vaccine recommendations.”
KIDS
wsau.com

Covid Shot Irreversible and Potentially Permanently Damaging to Children

As discussed on the WI Morning News today, Dr. Robert Malone, immunologist, virologist, top researcher and inventor of the mRNA vaccine technology is speaking out to warn parents against Covid shots for children. Over 16,000 physicians and medical scientists around the world signed a declaration publicly declaring that healthy children...
KIDS
tctmd.com

CDC Extends COVID-19 Boosters to Adolescents, but Myocarditis Is Top of Mind

Despite concerns that making COVID-19 booster shots available to younger Americans might increase the number of rare cardiovascular side effects, the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) late Wednesday endorsed its advisors’ recommendation to expand the eligibility for a booster dose of the vaccine from Pfizer/BioNTech down to age 12. The decision comes amid exploding COVID-19 numbers driven by the spread of the Omicron variant of SARS-CoV-2.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Phramalive.com

U.S. secures 600,000 more doses of GSK-Vir’s COVID-19 therapy

(Reuters) – The United States has agreed to buy 600,000 more doses of GSK (GSK.L) and Vir Biotechnology’s (VIR.O) COVID-19 antibody therapy for an undisclosed sum, as the country bolsters its arsenal of treatments against the Omicron coronavirus variant. The additional doses of sotrovimab would be delivered in...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Arizona Mirror

Valley pediatrician: Vaccinate your kids for safety and a return to normalcy

The recent authorization of the COVID-19 vaccine for children ages 5 years and older is a step in the right direction for protecting Arizonans.  For over 30 years, I have been a practicing pediatrician in the Valley, and in that time I never imagined we’d be dealing with a crisis of this scale. I’m not […] The post Valley pediatrician: Vaccinate your kids for safety and a return to normalcy appeared first on Arizona Mirror.
KIDS
raventribune.com

Corona: The woman gets sick – and then she makes the disgusting discovery

Loss of taste and loss of smell are two possible side effects after coronavirus. But as a young Swiss woman has now discovered – there is less common damage. That must be scary. Last July, the son of Stephanie Odienosan from Switzerland came home from school with a cold. The 35-year-old said he wanted to act cautiously, examining himself and his son. Diagnosis: Corona.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Knowridge Science Report

Why people with blood Type O less likely to get COVID-19

Accumulated evidence worldwide shows that blood type affects the risk of SARS-CoV-2 infection, with blood Type O being less susceptible and non-O blood types more susceptible. In a new study from the University of Kent, researchers found the most likely explanation is that SARS-CoV-2 infection behaves similarly to a blood transfusion.
SCIENCE
Fox News

Maryland doctor says people are 'going to die' after Biden admin uses faulty data to snub antibody treatments

A doctor in Maryland said he had to cancel potentially life-saving monoclonal antibody infusions for about 250 people over the last week after the federal government stopped distributing treatments made by Regeneron and Eli Lilly because they aren't effective against omicron, even though the delta variant, which the drugs are effective at treating, was still dominant at the time.
MARYLAND STATE

