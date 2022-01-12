ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
This weird Vikings historical fact will absolutely blow your mind

By Jordy McElroy
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 1 day ago
Anyone willing to take a break from the Black Monday craze and have their minds blown with a little Minnesota Vikings history?

Team reporter Eric Smith delved into strange land on Wednesday and came back with one of the weirdest historical facts you’ll find surrounding the team. It pertains to the seven times they have faced off with the Baltimore Ravens.

In the three times that the Vikings beat the Ravens, they advanced to the NFC Championship game in that same season (1998, 2009 and 2017). However, in the four times that the Vikings lost to the Ravens, their head coach ended up getting fired that season.

The late, great Dennis Green was the first to go in 2001, and his exit was followed by Mike Tice’s tenure ending when the teams met in 2005. Leslie Frazier would be the next to suffer the curse in 2013 before it came screaming back in the face of Mike Zimmer this season.

Zimmer and the Vikings failed to close the deal in a Week 9 overtime loss at Baltimore that came down to the kicking foot of Justin Tucker.

I don’t know about you, but I’ll be watching Vikings and Ravens games now with a closer eye. As shown in the previous seven meetings, those matchups seem to change the course of history.

zonecoverage.com

Former Vikings Quarterback Weighs In On Kirk Cousins Situation

Heading into the final week of the Vikings season all focus was on Mike Zimmer and Rick Spielman. Who, if anybody, would remain after the Bears game ended? On Monday Vikings fans got their answer as both Zimmer and Spielman were dismissed. As the conversation in Minnesota now shifts to potential candidates for both positions, the third name in Minnesota’s polarizing trio is coming to the forefront, Kirk Cousins.
FanSided

Former Vikings QB blames Kirk Cousins for Minnesota being ‘average’

Former Minnesota Vikings quarterback Sage Rosenfels has been sharing his opinions on Kirk Cousins since the recent dismissal of Mike Zimmer and Rick Spielman. In the four seasons since the Minnesota Vikings decided to sign Kirk Cousins to a three-year, fully-guaranteed $84 million contract in 2018, the team has won 51.5 percent of their games (33-31-1). That percentage ranks 15th in the NFL during the last four years.
purplePTSD.com

Vikings Coaching Rumors Begin Trickling In

For the most part, it has been all quiet on the hiring front. Consider it the calm before the storm. The Vikings coaching rumors are beginning. Per Jason La Canfora, the Vikings will be bringing in former Philadelphia head coach Doug Pederson. As we all remember, he was the man in charge of the Eagles team that absolutely thrashed Minnesota in the NFC Championship game. There’s a long way to go, but it would be an interesting hire. One thing he said near the end in Philly is that he wanted to have more authority to help make major decisions: “I want to be a part of the evaluation process. I want to be a voice that’s heard, and I want to have that collaborative communication with Howie and his staff and be a part of that process.” Anyone who listened to Mark Wilf’s press conference knows how much he emphasized both communication and collaboration.
CBS Sports

How to fix the Vikings in 2022: Hire an offensive mind, shop Kirk Cousins and pour resources into old 'D'

The Vikings haven't made the playoffs in consecutive seasons since 2008-2009, when Brad Childress was coach and Adrian Peterson and Percy Harvin were starring for the team. The pairing of coach Mike Zimmer and general manager Rick Spielman, which began in 2014, kept Minnesota from bottoming out, as the club never finished with fewer than seven wins. But postseason success was hard to come by, with just two playoff wins in eight years. Now, Zimmer and Spielman are out. The reset button has been pushed.
purplePTSD.com

Cut One, Extend One, Trade One: Vikings Writers Weigh In

The offseason is the time for misguided hope, golfing, naps, and roster speculation. It’s this reality that is prompting me to both nap more and pursue the roster questions we’re all interested in. Foremost on the minds of many fans rests in what the Minnesota Vikings will do with several of their highly-paid, talented players.
Daily Norseman

Report: Vikings have interest in Lane Kiffin for head coaching position

GA Skol linked to something about this in the Open Thread today, but this is something that probably requires its own story. Yesterday, Brad Spielberger from Pro Football Focus put a rather interesting tweet out centered around a name that I don’t believe had come up very much in the Minnesota Vikings’ coaching search.
CBS Minnesota

Vikings Reportedly Line Up GM Interviews, Including Eagles’ Catherine Raiche

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The Minnesota Vikings’ search for a new general manager has begun in earnest, with several candidates reportedly set to be interviewed. One of those candidates is reportedly Catherine Raiche, vice president of football operations for the Philadelphia Eagles. Raiche has been with the Eagles for three seasons, earning a promotion before the 2021 season. Before that, she worked in the Canadian Football League for five years. Catherine Raiche (credit: Philadelphia Eagles) The Eagles say Raiche is “involved in all areas of football operations and player personnel, including pro and college scouting, contract management, player/staff development, and football research.” Raiche would be the...
VikingsTerritory

Welcome to the New Era of Minnesota Vikings

On Monday morning, the news broke that not only was head coach Mike Zimmer being let go, but in a surprise move, the Vikings organization also decided to part ways with longtime front office executive and General Manager Rick Spielman. It was long expected that Zimmer would be fired after...
nfltraderumors.co

Vikings Put In Requests To Interview Four For GM Opening

According to Jonathan Jones, the Minnesota Vikings have put in a request to interview Browns vice president of player personnel Glenn Cook for their general manager opening. Tom Pelissero reports the Vikings also put in interview requests for Patriots player personnel consultant Eliot Wolf and Browns Browns vice president of football operations Kwesi Adofo-Mensah, while Adam Schefter reports the Vikings want to interview vice President of player personnel John Spytek.
