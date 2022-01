Evander Kane is rumored to be back in the NHL with the Edmonton Oilers. Kane has caused himself many issues with many boneheaded decisions. The NHL is still probably going to give him a chance, but what does that say about the league? Also, the fellas talk out the explanation given about the controversial call in Nashville. All that and much more on today’s show with AJ, Rudo, and Jesse.

NHL ・ 2 DAYS AGO