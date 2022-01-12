"Slow Down Ya Move Too Fast"

Amanda finds out she has inherited more than just good sewing skills from her Nan. Bikes are in the blood. I knew my Nan well. I knew she loved to bake, paint, sew, garden. Basically anything creative and therapeutic that requires a careful hand, she was amazing at. I knew her favourite lunch was apple sandwiches. She also used to like drinking apple cider vinegar. But it turned out, I only knew a really small part of her. The part I lived through. It was only when she passed away that I started to discover her true passions, and what shaped her into the woman I grew up with.

