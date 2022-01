Fuel Cycle Earns Three Placements on Built In’s LA Best Places to Work, LA Best Midsize Companies to Work For and LA Best Benefits. Fuel Cycle, the leading market research cloud, today announced it was honored in Built In’s 2022 Best Places to Work Awards. Specifically, Fuel Cycle earned a top 100 place on Best Places to Work, top 50 placement on Best Midsize Companies to Work For and a top 10 placement on Best Benefits in the Los Angeles market. This marks the third consecutive year that Fuel Cycle has been recognized by Built In. The annual awards program includes companies of all sizes, from startups to those in the enterprise, and honors both remote-first employers as well as companies in the eight largest tech markets across the U.S.

