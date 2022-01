As grim as the crisis in Kazakhstan already appears, it could soon look much worse. Authorities reported on Thursday that dozens of protesters and at least 12 members of the police and security forces were dead. With the internet largely blocked and other communications severely hampered, and with reports of gunfire in Almaty, the country’s largest city, the true toll may be much higher. At least 2,000 protesters have been arrested. After days of largely peaceful demonstrations across the vast country, government buildings have been stormed or set on fire in two cities and witnesses in Almaty have reported looting. “Peacekeeping troops” from a Russian-led military alliance have arrived.

