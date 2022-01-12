ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

Deemo II Rolling Out Worldwide Today

By Harry Slater
droidgamers.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleWe’ve been pretty excited for Deemo II for a while now, and soon that excitement will come to a hopefully satisfying conclusion. That’s because Deemo II is rolling out worldwide on the Play Store from today. The game is the sequel...

www.droidgamers.com

Comments / 0

Related
T3.com

GTA 6 trailer, screenshots, unveiling and release dates called

A gamer on the GTA 6 Reddit community thread has created a chart full of their predictions as to when we can expect the GTA 6 trailer, unveiling and release dates, as well as when we will see official screenshots. And, as can be seen in the chart, which can...
VIDEO GAMES
pushsquare.com

Game of the Year: Brett's Top 5 PS5, PS4 Games of 2021

Our individual Game of the Year articles allow our lovely team of writers to share their own personal PS5 and PS4 picks for 2021. Today, it's the turn of reviewer Brett Posner-Ferdman. 5. Persona 5 Strikers. The Phantom Thieves of Hearts are back, and better than ever! Going into 2021,...
VIDEO GAMES
TechRadar

Got a PS5 for Christmas? Do these 5 things right now

If you managed to get a PS5 for Christmas, congratulations! Whether you bribed Santa and his reindeer, or just got lucky on the stock-shortage wheel of fortune, welcome to the PlayStation 5 owners’ club. There aren’t that many of us. But before you start playing all the latest...
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

Bethesda Releases Epic The Elder Scrolls Online Cinematic Teaser Trailer

Later this month, Bethesda will reveal "a brand-new Elder Scrolls adventure" for The Elder Scrolls Online. To build anticipation for the big reveal, the studio has dropped an all-new cinematic trailer, showcasing some stunning locations, and a number of hints about the future. The cinematic trailer doesn't offer fans any specific details on the game's new expansion, but there are plenty of elements that should keep them guessing over the next few weeks. The official reveal is set for January 27th at 12 p.m. PT on Bethesda's official Twitch channel, which readers can find right here.
VIDEO GAMES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Play Store#Google Play Store
pushsquare.com

PS Plus January 2022 PS5, PS4 Games Announced

DIRT 5 (PS5, PS4) Deep Rock Galactic (PS5, PS4) Again, it's a strong selection — at least in our humble opinion. DIRT 5 is a rock solid racer, and Persona 5 Strikers is an especially stylish action RPG. Given that it's a new release, we'll have to wait and see how Deep Rock Galactic holds up (it does have space dwarves, to be fair) — but even if it turns out to be a bust, we're still looking at one of the best months for PS Plus in quite some time.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

Fortnite Players Divided Over Newly Leaked Weapon for "Casuals"

Fortnite Chapter 3 players are divided over a newly leaked weapon that some players claim is designed for "casuals." Epic Games is constantly adding new items and weapons to the game to keep gameplay fresh and to continuously evolve the meta. That said, it looks like the next addition to the game, a pistol that deals out massive damage to builds, has leaked early, courtesy of HypeX, a prominent Fortnite dataminer and leaker who found evidence of the gun and accompanying information while digging through the files of a recent update.
VIDEO GAMES
mobilesyrup.com

Here are the free games hitting PlayStation Plus in January 2022

Every month, Sony offers a few PlayStation games at no additional cost to those subscribed to its PlayStation Plus service. Now, the company has revealed the first few games hitting the service in the new year. Available starting January 4th, Sony will add three titles to PlayStation Plus, and you’ll...
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

Xbox Game Pass Surprise Adds 3 Games

In case you missed it, Xbox today announced the new Xbox Game Pass games coming to the service in early January, and while the bigger titles like Mass Effect Legendary Edition and Spelunky 2 are still to come, the announcement included three surprise releases that were added to the service today. The three titles that are available right this moment are Gorogoa, Olija, and The Pedestrian.
VIDEO GAMES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
Technology
gamingbolt.com

15 Best PS5 Games of 2021

Compared to the banger year that was 2020, 2021 was a relatively quiet one for PlayStation- but we’re at a point where even relatively quiet years are brimming with excellent games to play across a variety of different genres. PS5 and PS4 players had no shortage of excellent games to choose from over the last 12 months, and here, we’re going to highlight a handful of those as the ones that we enjoyed the most- before picking one of them as the ultimate winner for the year.
VIDEO GAMES
nichegamer.com

Crystar Switch Port Nanana Trailer Introduces the Drooling Ghost

Publisher NIS America has shared a new Crystar Switch port Nanana trailer, which introduces the drooling female revenant. Here’s the new Crystar Switch port Nanana trailer:. In case you missed it, you can find the Sen character trailer here and the story trailer for the game here. Here’s a...
VIDEO GAMES
Gamespot

The Biggest Games Releasing In January: Pokemon Legends Arceus, God of War, And More

Welcome to 2022! The year has officially kicked off, and it looks like the next 365 days will be packed full of high-profile releases on PC and console. While February 2022 currently has the Q1 lion's share of big-name releases, January feels like a deceptive calm before the storm. You won't see too many new games on this list, but there are a few big names that are taking advantage of the more subdued release schedule.
VIDEO GAMES
Siliconera

Siliconera’s Nintendo Switch Game of the Year 2021

2021 was a packed year for the Nintendo Switch, both in quantity and quality. There are simply too many worthy releases to honor in our Switch Game of the Year 2021 picks! But we’ll do our best. Here are the top titles on the platform. These awards represent the...
VIDEO GAMES
mxdwn.com

Halo Infinite Review

With the announcement of another game in the Halo series, fans everywhere leapt to their feet and it was almost as if you could hear the series chorus wherever you were. As a much beloved franchise that has stood the test of time for more than two decades now, there have been numerous attempts to refresh the formula and make the series feel different than a level-based FPS game. Halo Infinite does just that, taking the focus from campaign levels to a wide open world a-la Ubisoft titles. With improvements on traversal, gunplay, and an overall feeling of vastness that wasn’t as present in older titles, Infinite is an insane deal to get on a service like Xbox Games Pass.
VIDEO GAMES
videogameschronicle.com

Nobody Saves the World hits Xbox and PC this month, including Game Pass

Nobody Saves the World will be released later this month for Xbox consoles and PC, it has been announced. The latest game from Guacamelee developer Drinkbox Studios will launch on January 18 for Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, and PC via Windows and Steam. It will also be available through...
VIDEO GAMES
knowtechie.com

Will the Nintendo Switch download games in Sleep Mode?

The Nintendo Switch, like other modern consoles, lets you download games from the internet so you don’t have to worry about keeping up with physical copies of all of your games. All you have to do is head to the eShop on your Nintendo Switch console. From there, you...
VIDEO GAMES
TechRadar

PUBG Battlegrounds Free To Play update to bring Drones, Battlegrounds Plus

PUBG Battlegrounds will soon become a free-to-play game. The schedule for the same has already been announced by the franchise in different countries. Speculations are that the game will also bring some new weapons and items along with the free-to-play update. The latest trailer of PUBG Battlegrounds hints at the introduction of drones to the gameplay.
VIDEO GAMES
Nintendo Enthusiast

The biggest and most anticipated Nintendo Switch games of 2022

Every year has been a good year to be a Nintendo Switch owner, and 2022 will be no different. Nintendo and third-party developers have already revealed several major games that are coming to Switch next year, including the sequel to The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild, Kirby and the Forgotten Land, Bayonetta 3 (finally!), and Triangle Strategy, and there are surely many more unannounced titles where that came from. So let’s pause for a minute and reflect on just how exciting this lineup is! Here are the biggest and most anticipated Nintendo Switch games of 2022 that we know about so far, plus a couple extras to keep watch for.
VIDEO GAMES

Comments / 0

Community Policy