Johnson faces Tory calls to quit over ‘bring your own booze’ event in lockdown

By David Hughes
The Independent
The Independent
 1 day ago

Boris Johnson faced calls to quit from senior Tories after he apologised for attending a “bring your own booze” gathering in the garden of No 10 during England’s first lockdown.

The Prime Minister insisted he believed it had been a “work event” and Downing Street said he had never been sent an email encouraging staff to bring a bottle and “make the most of the lovely weather”.

But in a sign of mounting Tory anger, Scottish Conservative leader Douglas Ross called for him to quit while another MP branded the Prime Minister a “dead man walking”.

In the Commons Mr Johnson said that he attended the May 20 2020 gathering for around 25 minutes to “thank groups of staff” but “with hindsight I should have sent everyone back inside”.

The Prime Minister acknowledged public anger, saying: “I know the rage they feel with me and with the Government I lead when they think in Downing Street itself the rules are not being properly followed by the people who make the rules.”

He said an inquiry was examining the situation but accepted “there were things we simply did not get right and I must take responsibility”.

Downing Street refused to say whether his then fiancee Carrie Symonds had attended the gathering, if Mr Johnson had noticed tables laden with food and drink or if he had brought a bottle of his own into the garden.

All such questions were a matter for senior official Sue Gray’s inquiry, the Prime Minister’s press secretary told reporters.

But she insisted Mr Johnson had not been sent the invitation email from his principal private secretary Martin Reynolds encouraging colleagues to “bring your own booze” to the garden.

At just after 6pm on the day of the event, the time the invitation had specified for people to gather to “make the most of the lovely weather”, Mr Johnson went into the garden to thank staff for their efforts and stayed for 25 minutes.

“I believed implicitly that this was a work event,” he said.

“With hindsight I should have sent everyone back inside.

“I should have found some other way to thank them.

“I should have recognised that even if it could be said technically to fall within the guidance, there are millions and millions of people who simply would not see it that way, people who have suffered terribly, people who were forbidden for meeting loved ones at all inside or outside, and to them and to this House I offer my heartfelt apologies.”

I think the time has come for either the Prime Minister to go with dignity as his choice, or for the 1922 Committee to intervene

Tory MP Sir Roger Gale

During the bruising Commons appearance, Mr Johnson apologised in various forms 12 times over the party – using the word “apologies” once, “apologise” seven times and “regret” four times.

Mr Johnson’s press secretary insisted that he was not a liar and “he is not resigning”.

The powerful backbench Tory 1922 Committee was holding a regular meeting on Wednesday, with the Prime Minister’s future hanging in the balance.

Mr Ross, MP for Moray, said Mr Johnson’s position was “no longer tenable” and “I don’t think he can continue as leader of the Conservatives”.

He told STV he had spoken to the Prime Minister on Wednesday afternoon “and I set down my reasons and I explained to him my position”.

Former Scottish Tory leader Jackson Carlaw backed Mr Ross, saying: “Given that the PM has now confirmed he attended a rule-breaking gathering, he has lost the confidence of the country.”

North Thanet MP Sir Roger Gale said it was already clear that Mr Johnson had misled Parliament and was politically a “dead man walking”.

Sir Roger told the PA news agency “you don’t have bring-a-bottle work events in Downing Street, so far as I’m aware,” and “I think the time has come for either the Prime Minister to go with dignity as his choice, or for the 1922 Committee to intervene.”

Tory MP William Wragg, chairman of the Public Affairs and Constitutional Affairs Committee, told BBC Radio 4’s PM programme: “The Prime Minister’s position is untenable and I don’t believe it should be left to the findings of a civil servant to determine the future of the Prime Minister, and indeed, who governs this country.

“I think it is for the Conservative Party – if not the Prime Minister in fact – to make that decision.”

York Outer Tory MP, Julian Sturdy, said Mr Johnson’s claim he thought the gathering was work-related “will not wash with the British public, who at the relevant time were making significant sacrifices”.

Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer also called on the Prime Minister to resign.

He added: “The party’s over, Prime Minister.

“The only question is will the British public kick him out, will his party kick him out, or will he do the decent thing and resign?”

The embattled Prime Minister also faced calls to quit from the SNP’s Westminster leader Ian Blackford and Liberal Democrat leader Sir Ed Davey.

Hannah Brady, from the campaign group Covid-19 Bereaved Families for Justice, said that, if Mr Johnson does not step down, then his MPs have a “moral duty” to remove him.

Her father Shaun Brady, 55, died just a few days before the “bring your own booze” event and his death certificate was signed on the day it was held.

The Commons chamber was packed in anticipation of Mr Johnson’s first public response to the leaked email about the May 20 2020 event although Chancellor Rishi Sunak, viewed as a potential successor as Tory leader, was notably absent on a visit to Devon.

But Cabinet colleagues were out in force on Twitter, with Nadine Dorries, Michael Gove and Sajid Javid supporting the apology, while Deputy Prime Minister Dominic Raab told broadcasters that Mr Johnson would be in post “for many years to come”.

The Prime Minister himself chatted to MPs in the Commons tea room after his appearance in the Chamber in an effort to shore up support.

Mr Johnson’s former aide, Dominic Cummings, now one of the Prime Minister’s fiercest opponents, said the claim that the event was “technically within the rules” is “bullshit”.

But he said Mr Johnson’s only alternative would be to admit that he broke the rules and resign.

In a sign of the public clamour for answers from the Prime Minister, ITV’s This Morning cut live to the House of Commons to hear his apology.

The Independent

Liz Truss ‘insisted’ on £1,400 taxpayer-funded lunch at private club owned by Tory donor

Liz Truss insisted on hosting a lunch at an “incredibly expensive” private club owned by a Tory donor, overruling her officials’ advice to go somewhere more suitable.Leaked correspondence has revealed the foreign secretary “refused to consider anywhere else” and requested taxpayers’ cash for a £3,000 event with Joe Biden’s trade representative.Her civil servants were so alarmed at the cost – and the venue owners’ close links to the Tories – that the proposal was referred to the top official at the Department for International Trade (DIT).But Ms Truss, then the trade secretary, “explicitly asked that we book 5 Hertford...
POLITICS
The Independent

No 10 drinks party was to ‘welcome back’ Boris Johnson after Covid recovery, Tory MP claims

A Conservative MP has claimed a No 10 drinks party held during lockdown restrictions was organised to “welcome back” Boris Johnson after his recovery from Covid.The North Dorset backbencher Simon Hoare added that he understood the event was also a “way of saying thank you” to cabinet minister Dominic Raab for “holding the fort” during the prime minister’s absence.However, a spokesperson for Mr Raab said it was “categorically untrue” and that did not attend the event and “wasn’t invited”.It comes after the prime minister issued an apology in the Commons and admitted attending the event on 20 May, 2020 in...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Public ‘angry and upset’ over Downing Street party claims, minister accepts

A minister has acknowledged public anger over a lockdown-busting Downing Street drinks party allegedly attended by Boris Johnson and his wife Carrie.Police are in contact with the Cabinet Office over claims a senior aide to the Prime Minister organised a “bring your own booze” party in the garden behind No 10 during England’s first lockdown in May 2020.Martin Reynolds, the Prime Minister’s principal private secretary, sent an email to more than 100 Downing Street employees inviting them to “make the most of the lovely weather” in the garden.England was under tough coronavirus restrictions banning groups from meeting socially outdoors when...
POLITICS
The Independent

Boris Johnson’s Government ‘careless’ over standards, says sleaze watchdog

A sleaze watchdog has accused Boris Johnson’s Government of being at least “careless” over its approach to maintaining proper standards.Lord Evans of Weardale, chairman of the Committee on Standards in Public Life, highlighted “partygate” – the allegations around lockdown-busting gatherings in Downing Street and Whitehall – as one of the rows causing concern.The former MI5 chief said the public expects MPs and officials to be “living up to the standards that they profess to live up to”.There is – at least – a carelessness amongst people in Government over standards issuesLord EvansThe peer’s appearance in front of the Commons Public...
POLITICS
The Independent

Boris Johnson should be suspended from party if he broke law, Conservative mayor says

Boris Johnson should not only resign as prime minister but be suspended from the Conservative Party if his attendance at a Downing Street party was found to be illegal, a Tory mayor has said.Having a PM who had broken coronavirus laws at a time when others were suffering would be an untenable position, according to Roy Aldcroft, the Mayor of Market Drayton.The intervention will be seen as significant because his town is in North Shropshire, the constituency where the party surrendered a 23,000 majority in a parliamentary by-election last month to lose the seat for the first time in more...
POLITICS
The Independent

Boris Johnson: Three decades of scandals, blunders and rows

Boris Johnson has survived a series of scandals, blunders and controversies which could have sunk other political careers.Here are some of them:– JournalismIn 1988 Mr Johnson was sacked from his first job in journalism as a graduate trainee on The Times for fabricating a quote.In 1995 a recording emerged of a telephone conversation in which he agreed to provide an old friend, Darius Guppy, with the address of a journalist who was investigating him so that he could have him beaten up to the extent of “a couple of black eyes and a cracked rib or something like that”.In the...
INDIA
The Independent

‘Ludicrous’ not to bring in more Covid restrictions, hospital doctors tell Boris Johnson

Boris Johnson has been warned by hospital doctors that it would be “ludicrous” not to tighten restrictions in England in response to the rise of the Omicron variant of coronavirus.The prime minister will be presented with the latest Covid data on Monday as he weighs up whether to impose fresh curbs before New Year to stem the spread of the new strain.The trade union for hospital doctors has urged him to bring in further measures now – including limits on household mixing and table service only in pubs and restaurants – to stop the NHS being overwhelmed.Dr Paul Donaldson, general...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Boris Johnson news – live: More tories call for PM to resign over BYOB party, as Sunak comes to his defence

More senior Tories have called for Boris Johnson to resign after he apologised for attending a party in the garden of No 10 during the height of the first lockdown. Scottish Conservative leader Douglas Ross led at least 14 Holyrood Tories in calling for Mr Johnson to resign. They were joined by senior Tory backbencher William Wragg and vocal Johnson critic Sir Roger Gale, who described the PM as a “dead man walking” politically.A former minister told The Independent that Tory MPs in double figures had submitted letters of no confidence in the prime minister.A leadership contest would be triggered if 1922 Committee chairman Sir Graham Brady receives 54 letters of no confidence.Rishi Sunak defended Mr Johnson, saying that he was “right to apologise”. The chancellor followed cabinet colleagues in saying that he would await the findings of Sue Gray’s investigation into the party. Read More Will Boris Johnson resign?Next Tory leader odds: The favourites to replace Boris JohnsonNo 10 staff told to ‘clean up’ phones amid lockdown party allegations, sources claim
POLITICS
