Iowa State Education Association President Rips Reynolds’ Condition of State Address

(Des Moines, IA) — The first pair of bills to come out of the governor’s child care task force are moving forward in the Iowa House. One bill deals with low income families who get government-funded child care assistance or C-C-A. It would let child care centers collect more money from those low-income parents to help make up the difference between what the government pays and the actual cost. Republican Representative Ann Meyer from Fort Dodge says they’d have to agree in writing to pay extra and it would not be a requirement. A Department of Human Services official says the proposal could put the poorest of the working poor at a disadvantage when it comes to getting child care. The other bill that advanced would loosen the minimum staffing requirements for child care centers, so one worker could care for eight two-year olds and the minimum ratio would be one worker for 10 three-year olds. Child care advocates say the higher staff-to-child ratios could add to employee burn-out and safety concerns.

DES MOINES, IA ・ 22 HOURS AGO