Iowa State

Iowa State Education Association President Rips Reynolds’ Condition of State Address

By Mandy Billings
Western Iowa Today
Western Iowa Today
 1 day ago
(Des Moines, IA) — The head of the Iowa State Education Association is accusing Governor Kim Reynolds of launching an “all-out assault” on Iowa’s public schools. In her Condition of the State address, Reynolds proposed using taxpayer funding for private and religious schools and called for legislative action on school books that have sexual content. ISEA president Mike Beranek said, “we do not need a private school voucher program which robs finite taxpayer funding and funnels it to select private and religious places without taxpayer oversight.” His statement says they appreciate hearing Governor Reynolds say words of support for Iowa’s public-school teachers with a stipend of federal ESSR money for their hard work and efforts throughout the pandemic. But Beranek also says bus drivers, cafeteria workers, janitors and others who keep schools running safe are being ignored.

troy chambers
1d ago

why would this be any different than taking property tax money to fund schools from people who don't have children going to school?

