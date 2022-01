Locally owned coffee shop 321 Coffee announced via Twitter this week that they will be opening their first stand-alone shop this spring on Hillsborough Street (615 Hillsborough St.) in the Bloc83 building (directly across the street from Char-Grill). If you are not familiar with 321, they are a coffee shop and roaster that employs individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities (IDD). The first 321 Coffee location opened in the State Farmers Market building in 2019 and they will open a location inside the Pendo headquarters (Raleigh Crossing Tower) in February. They will continue to operate both of these locations and have plans to potentially open another location this year and plan to open a roasting facility. Get familiar with 321 and their story here. Thanks to the Triangle Business Journal for providing the additional information on their growth.

RALEIGH, NC ・ 3 HOURS AGO