ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

This is exactly how much used cars have soared in price over the last year

By Elisabeth Buchwald
MarketWatch
MarketWatch
 3 days ago
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - OCTOBER 05: A person looks at a cars in a car dealership in Brooklyn on October 05, 2021 in New York City. As chip shortages and other parts-supply disruptions upend the auto industry, new vehicle sales fell nearly 26% in September in the United States. A limited selection of new vehicles on dealer's lots is leading to consumer frustration and a surge in the price of used vehicles. For the third quarter, auto sales were 3.4 million, down 13% from the same period a year ago. (Photo by Spencer Platt/Getty Images) By Getty Images
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0IdW5p_0djjmGMG00

Unless your car or truck is at its breaking point, don’t buy a used one now.

If you do, know that you’ll be paying 37% more that you would have last year, according to new data published in the December Consumer Price Index.

In August, prices for used vehicles were starting to come down a bit (1.5%) after months of record gains, but that didn’t last long. In December alone, used car and truck prices rose by 3.5% after increasing by 2.5% a month in October and November.

Meanwhile, prices for new vehicles rose by 1% last month — and are up nearly 12% compared to December 2020.

Does that sound strange? It should.

Traditionally, a car depreciates in value the second it leaves a dealership lot and it only continues to depreciate the longer it’s driven.

But car manufacturers can’t produce as many cars as they’d like because of the ongoing global microchip shortage. That’s putting upward demand pressure on used cars.

So when will used cars start to become cheaper? No one knows for certain. But what experts do know is that once the microchip shortage dissipates, prices for used cars should as well.

And omicron isn’t helping — in fact it’s likely to further disrupt the supply chain for cars as well as other goods.

“As the year progresses and booster shots are administered globally, supply chains should begin to function more normally again,” Katherine Judge, senior economist at CIBC, said in a note published Wednesday.

That “will result in downwards pressure on vehicle prices, and that will be a key driver of the expected deceleration in inflation during the second half of the year,” she added.

Overall, Americans are paying 7% more for goods and services across the board compared to a year ago. That’s the highest inflation Americans have seen in nearly 40 years.

President Joe Biden said in a statement published after the CPI was released that “this report underscores that we still have more work to do, with price increases still too high and squeezing family budgets.”

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
24/7 Wall St.

The Price of This Household Item Is Soaring

The Federal Reserve and Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said last May that they didn’t anticipate inflation to be a major problem and that any rise in prices would be temporary. Both the Fed and Yellen reversed course when it became evident that prices, particularly of consumer goods, are rising sharply. And essential to nearly all […]
BUSINESS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
County
Brooklyn, NY
Brooklyn, NY
Cars
New York City, NY
Cars
City
Brooklyn, NY
New York City, NY
Business
Brooklyn, NY
Business
KTVZ

Prices are soaring. How high can they go?

Americans have watched prices spike during the pandemic. By the end of 2021, one inflation measure was near a four-decade high while another hit two records in a row. We know the causes: worker and product shortages have resulted in pandemic-era price hikes for such goods such as used cars, as well as strong consumer demand.
BUSINESS
u.today

Here's How Much More SHIB Must Be Burned for Price to Soar: Shib Community

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
MARKETS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
Truth About Cars

Early 2022 Auto Sales Forecasts Are Disheartening

After a tough couple of years, consumers went into 2022 hopeful that unhinged automotive pricing and lean dealer lots would be a thing of the past. However, analysts and industry groups have gone from being cautiously optimistic just a few weeks ago to fairly sullen about the prospects of North American shoppers locating anything that could be considered a square deal.
ECONOMY
KCEN TV NBC 6

Used car prices have soared. When might they start to come back down?

DALLAS — For the fourth-straight month, the wholesale cost of used vehicles went up. According to the Manheim Used Vehicle Value Index, the average wholesale price has risen by 21.4% since last August -- and by 46.6% from December 2020 to December 2021. Used car dealers paying more, passing...
BUYING CARS
Green Car Reports

Trailing price hikes on new Teslas, prices on used Tesla models have soared

Prices of used Tesla electric cars have soared according to a new report from battery analysis firm Recurrent. The averages prices of most used EV models rose dramatically in 2021 but Recurrent, which markets battery health reports for EVs, appears to connect price increases for new Tesla vehicles to the rise in used-Tesla prices.
GAS PRICE
24/7 Wall St.

This Is the Car That Dealers Overcharge for the Most

Car demand in the United States is at extraordinary levels. Unfortunately, car supply is extremely low. A primary reason the appetite for new cars is so high is the pent-up demand from the COVID-19 pandemic, when many people could not go to dealers at all.  People who wanted to buy 2021 models found themselves out […]
BUYING CARS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Used Cars#Vehicles#Consumer Price Index#Car Dealership#Omicron
Telegraph

Used car prices soar 30pc as supply squeeze persists

The price of used cars shot up by almost a third last year, leaving one in four models more expensive than their new equivalents. A global shortage of computer ships has forced car makers to slow production and left buyers waiting up to 12 months for some models. That has...
BUYING CARS
insideevs.com

Used Electric Car Prices Soared In 2021

Even though the new car market in the US declined 13.4 percent in 2021, used electric vehicle sales actually went up year-over-year by an impressive 60 percent. Prices of used EVs also went up over the course of last year by over 15 percent and they remain higher on average than prices of used ICE vehicles, although this could just be because most EVs are newer vehicles and usually more expensive to buy.
CARS
Jalopnik

The Average Price Of A New Car Went Up Over $6,000 In One Year

This may not come as any surprise, but new car prices are very much still on the rise. The average price someone in the U.S. paid for a new car in December 2021 was a staggering $47,077. That means the average price of a new car raised over $6,000 in a single year.
BUYING CARS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Cars
KING 5

Soaring used car prices hurting small dealerships in western Washington

SEATTLE — Low supply and high demand are causing an unprecedented spike in used car prices as the ongoing threat of COVID-19 continues to have an impact on small businesses. “We've been in business for over four years, and it is a family-owned business,” said Marianna Baghdasaryan, who helps run J & A Auto Sales in Bellevue. “We try to provide a wide variety of cars from your more luxurious Mercedes and Porsches to just regular Toyota Camrys.”
BELLEVUE, WA
News Channel Nebraska

'It's up everywhere': Local dealer discusses soaring used car prices

BEATRICE - Heading into the new year, a present trend is the price increase in used cars, which is higher than ever before. Jordan Grabouski, sales manager for Twin Rivers Chrysler, Jeep, Dodge, Ram in Beatrice, spoke on how why the increase is happening and how long we can expect it to last.
BEATRICE, NE
MarketWatch

MarketWatch

80K+
Followers
17K+
Post
19M+
Views
ABOUT

MarketWatch provides the latest stock market, financial and business news. Get stock market quotes, personal finance advice, company news and more.

 https://www.marketwatch.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy