ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Health

Fourth Dose of mRNA-Based Vaccine May Produce Response for Kidney Transplant Recipients

By Ashley Gallagher, Assistant Editor
pharmacytimes.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThese individuals also receive immunosuppressive drugs that often impair the immune responses to the vaccinations, study results show. Results of a case series, published in Annals of Internal Medicine, show that a fourth dose of an mRNA-based COVID-19 vaccine produces a satisfactory antibody response in some individuals with kidney transplants who...

www.pharmacytimes.com

Comments / 0

Related
Ars Technica

Third dose of Moderna COVID-19 vaccine leads to 37-fold jump in antibodies

Moderna announced Monday that its booster provides protection against COVID-19 variant omicron. In its testing, Moderna found a 50-microgram dose resulted in a 37-fold increase of antibodies compared to vaccinated, unboosted individuals. A 100 µg dose, which is the same amount used in the first two vaccine doses, provided even...
PHARMACEUTICALS
SlashGear

Pfizer’s early COVID vaccine trial data hints at bad news for some parents

Pfizer and BioNTech, the companies behind one of the COVID-19 vaccines authorized for use in the United States, have announced plans to expand their trial involving kids in the youngest age groups. Going forward, the clinical study will add a third dose to the vaccine regimen for babies and young kids ages 6 months to 4 years of age. The reason, the company notes, was less than robust responses in participants given the two-dose series.
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Kidney Transplants#Kidney Disease#French#Ani Sars#Serologic
pharmacytimes.com

Antihistamines Associated With Improved Immunotherapy Response in Patients With Cancer

Commonly used medications may influence responses to checkpoint inhibitors among patients with cancer. Treatment with antihistamines was associated with improved responses to immune checkpoint inhibitors, according to a study published in Cancer Cell. The investigators demonstrated that the histamine receptor H1 (HRH1) acts in tumor-associated macrophages (TAMs) to suppress T cell activation in the tumor microenvironment.
CANCER
Fox News

Period between second Moderna COVID-19 vaccine shot, booster remains 6 months: FDA

The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) said Monday that the interval between a second dose of Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine and a booster shot remains six months. "Right now if you got J&J, you get a booster after two months. If you got Pfizer as your primary series, you can get a booster at five months or beyond. If you got Moderna, you can get a booster at six months or beyond. Whatever you decide to get a booster of," acting FDA Commissioner Janet Woodcock said in a call with reporters.
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Pfizer
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Moderna
NewsBreak
FDA
NewsBreak
Vaccines
pharmacytimes.com

Study: Intravenous Ketamine Is a Rapid and Robust Treatment for Depression

In a subset of 537 patients receiving the IV therapy across 178 clinics, there was a 54% response rate and 30% remission rate. Study results on outcomes of ketamine intravenous therapy (KIT) show that it a rapid and robust treatment for depression, health care technology company Osmind and Public Benefit Corporation, said in a statement.
HEALTH
People

Johnson & Johnson Says 2 Doses of COVID Vaccine Are 85% Effective in Preventing Hospitalizations

Johnson & Johnson says evidence shows that a booster of its COVID-19 vaccine can help protect individuals against severe disease and hospitalization. In a statement released Thursday, the company says preliminary results from a real-life study of healthcare workers in South Africa show that two doses of its COVID-19 vaccine show 85% effectiveness in preventing hospitalizations among the infected.
PUBLIC HEALTH
pharmacytimes.com

Daily Medication Pearl: Advair Diskus (Fluticasone and Salmeterol)

Advair Diskus is indicated for the maintenance treatment of asthma and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease. Dosing: Maintenance treatment of asthma in patients ≥12 years: 1 inhalation of Advair Diskus 100/50, 250/50, or 500/50 twice daily. Maintenance treatment of asthma in patients 4 to 11 years: 1 inhalation of Advair Diskus 100/50 twice daily. Maintenance treatment of COPD: 1 inhalation of Advair Diskus 250/50 twice daily.
HEALTH
NBC San Diego

San Diego Vaccine Expert Agrees: Fourth Vaccine Dose Likely

As more Americans get vaccinated and boosted against COVID-19, there’s evidence more protection could be needed against the highly contagious omicron variant. As health experts work to learn more about the evolving pandemic, a UK Health Security Agency report published last week found that 10 weeks after a booster shot, the vaccine’s effectiveness reduces up to 25%.
SAN DIEGO, CA
chicagocrusader.com

Pfizer and BioNTech to develop mRNA-based shingles vaccine

Pfizer and BioNTech are teaming up to develop a new shingles vaccine with the same mRNA technology used to develop their COVID-19 shots, the companies announced on Wednesday. The companies plan to develop a vaccine using Pfizer’s antigen technology and BioNTech’s mRNA technology to further prevent the disease that effects 1 in 3 Americans. The vaccine’s clinical trials are expected to launch in the second half of 2022.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
pharmacytimes.com

Daily Medication Pearl: Inclisiran (Leqvio) Injection

Inclisiran treats adults with heterozygous familial hypercholesterolemia or clinical atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease who require additional lowering of low-density lipoprotein cholesterol. Dosing: The recommended dosage of inclisiran, in combination with maximally tolerated statin therapy, is 284 mg administered as a single subcutaneous injection initially, again at 3 months, and then every...
HEALTH
pharmacytimes.com

Daily Medication Pearl: Cabotegravir (Apretude) for HIV

Cabotegravir (Apretude) is indicated for pre-exposure prophylaxis to reduce the risk of sexually acquired HIV-1 infection. Dosage forms: Single-dose vial of 600 mg/3 mL (200 mg/mL) of cabotegravir extended-release injectable suspension. Adverse events: The most common adverse reactions (all grades) observed in at least 1% of subjects receiving cabotegravir were...
HEALTH
pharmacytimes.com

BTK Inhibitor Dose Adjustments in Waldenström Macroglobulinemia

Bhavesh Shah, RPh, BCOP: You covered a lot of important aspects that a pharmacist should be aware of. We see drug interactions all the time, and we’re always concerned about long-term toxicity. We saw in the ASPEN trial that a lot of these toxicities were cumulative. Over time, there was an increase in the frequency of patients having these toxicities. They may not initially have this toxicity within the first year. It may be more of a cumulative toxicity that they develop in the long term. Patients aren’t always warned about this when they’re initiated on treatment that after 12 months, they may see an increase in hypertension, so we may be looking at their blood pressure more closely. Essentially, a patient who has never had to monitor their blood pressure or be concerned about it suddenly has to be on top of it after a year of therapy. It’s important to set those expectations before they’re going to be started on a drug, especially with a higher cumulative incidence in the long term.
HEALTH

Comments / 0

Community Policy