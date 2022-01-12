Fourth Dose of mRNA-Based Vaccine May Produce Response for Kidney Transplant Recipients

Bhavesh Shah, RPh, BCOP: You covered a lot of important aspects that a pharmacist should be aware of. We see drug interactions all the time, and we’re always concerned about long-term toxicity. We saw in the ASPEN trial that a lot of these toxicities were cumulative. Over time, there was an increase in the frequency of patients having these toxicities. They may not initially have this toxicity within the first year. It may be more of a cumulative toxicity that they develop in the long term. Patients aren’t always warned about this when they’re initiated on treatment that after 12 months, they may see an increase in hypertension, so we may be looking at their blood pressure more closely. Essentially, a patient who has never had to monitor their blood pressure or be concerned about it suddenly has to be on top of it after a year of therapy. It’s important to set those expectations before they’re going to be started on a drug, especially with a higher cumulative incidence in the long term.

