Weather is very fascinating to me. Anytime a huge thunderstorm moves into the area, I'm sitting at my window or outside just looking at the clouds. Really I'm hoping I can step outside and catch video of a passing tornado. The National Weather Service is looking for some folks to be their "eyes in the sky" so to speak with some storm spotter classes in East Texas over the next couple of months.

ANDERSON COUNTY, TX ・ 8 DAYS AGO