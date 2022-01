Optimus Ride CEO Sean Harrington will not make the jump over to Magna and the AV startup will cease its operations. Magna aims to leverage the tech and expertise from Optimus Ride to beef up its efforts in advanced driver assistance systems — technology that is in high demand. Magna has been keen to build out its ADAS offerings; last year the company tried to acquire Swedish automotive tech company Veoneer, but was nudged out by Qualcomm. Veoneer’s Arriver tech — an advanced driver assistance system stack that includes sensors and software — was sold to Qualcomm, while the Swedish company’s other Tier 1 supplier businesses were retained by investment group SSW Partners.

