Bhavesh Shah, RPh, BCOP: There are different BTK [Bruton tyrosine kinase] inhibitors that we have options for. The next question for our pharmacy colleagues is, in Waldenström macroglobulinemia, we have 2 BTK inhibitors in which we’ve seen significant amount of data. If you look at the NCCN [National Comprehensive Cancer Network] Guidelines, both zanubrutinib and ibrutinib are category 1 recommendations. We’ll talk about the pivotal ASPRE trial that recently led to the approval of zanubrutinib for Waldenström. But we know that there are differences in off-targets that these agents have, specifically with zanubrutinib having fewer off-target implications vs ibrutinib. We also know there are implications for toxicity because zanubrutinib probably has fewer off-targets. Maybe we can talk a little about the BTK selectivity and the off-target implications for the 2 agents available for Waldenström.

