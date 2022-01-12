Morgan Stanley's 2022 outlook for US refiners -- bullish

Taxable munis continue to take on a more important role within the broader muni sector, so having some exposure helps to round out a portfolio. The purpose of this article is to evaluate the Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund (NBB) as an investment option at its current market price. This fund is run by Nuveen and its primary objective is "current income through investments in taxable municipal securities." This is a sector (and fund) that I cover regularly, although it has been a year since I wrote about NBB. At that point, I had turned towards a modest, neutral rating as I saw some headwinds on the horizon. In hindsight, this was spot on. Over the past year, NBB's return has been almost exactly flat, while the equity market has had a bull run:

