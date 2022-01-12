ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Traffic

Routes 27 & 66: Reroutes Due to COVID Testing Traffic 01/12/22-05/31/22 Monday-Sunday 8AM-5PM

vta.org
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleLINE 27 EASTBOUND: From Santa Teresa, buses will continue to turn left on Santa Teresa Entrance Dwy., left on 1st Roadway, right...

www.vta.org

Comments / 0

Related
vta.org

Route 522 Reroute Due to Plate Welding 12/30/21 - 7 AM to 12 PM

Route 522 Reroute Due to Plate Repair 12/30/21, from 7:00 a.m. to 9:00 a.m. LINE 522 EASTBOUND: From Santa Clara and 34th St, continue onto Alum Rock, turn right on Capitol Ave to regular route. LINE 522 WESTBOUND: From Capitol Ave, left on Alum Rock to regular route. **Please note...
TRAFFIC
CBS Boston

Water Main Breaks Floods Milk Street In Boston On Coldest Day Of Season

BOSTON (CBS) – A massive water main break flooded part of the financial district in Boston early Tuesday morning. It happened shortly after 5 a.m. on Milk Street. The block between India and Broad streets was under several inches of water. With subzero wind chills, there was concern much of that water will turn to ice. Tuesday was the coldest day in the Boston area in three years. Drivers and people walking are asked to avoid the area. Several buildings in the neighborhood don’t have water service. Crews are expected to be there all day fixing the break, repairing the road and restoring...
BOSTON, MA
Joy 107.1

93 drivers out at COTA, bus commuters affected

According to NBC4i, the soaring number of COVID-19 infections have decimated workplaces in all corners of the economy. Essential workers, like bus drivers, are no exception. According to the Central Ohio Transit Authority (COTA), an average of 93 drivers were out every day this week. Sara McCain, a spokesperson for COTA, said some of the […]
TRAFFIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Santa Teresa#Covid#Bus Lane#Covid Testing Traffic
CBS San Francisco

COVID Stay At Home: Sonoma Health Officer Urges Residents To Stay Home Amid Omicron Surge

SANTA ROSA (CBS SF) – Citing a rapid rise in COVID-19 cases due to the omicron variant in Sonoma County, health officials announced restrictions on some large gatherings and urged people to travel only when necessary for the next month. UPDATE: Sonoma County Business Owners Worried About Impact of New Health Order Health Officer Dr. Sundari Mase issued an order prohibiting large gatherings of more than 50 people indoors and more than 100 people outdoors where social distancing can’t be maintained. The order is in effect from 12:01 a.m. on Wednesday, January 12 and is scheduled to continue through February 11. ALSO READ: Full...
SONOMA COUNTY, CA
BBC

£80k spent every four weeks on unused Thames 'Uber Boat'

The government has spent £80,000 every four weeks since August on an unused 'Uber Boat' ferry service across the River Thames, City Hall has said. Pedestrians and cyclists were unable to cross Hammersmith Bridge for 11 months from August 2020 because of cracks. City Hall said the Department for...
TRAFFIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
CBS Denver

Body Cam Video Shows Boulder County Deputies Urgently Working To Evacuate Residents Ahead Of Marshall Fire

BOULDER, Colo. (CBS4)– The Boulder County Sheriff Thursday night released a series of body camera videos from the evacuation from the Marshall Fire. The video was a small sampling of deputies at work trying to evacuate people in an evacuation deemed by many as very successful in spite of the deaths of two people in the fire. (credit: Boulder County) It includes video of officers pounding on doors and telling people to leave as the fire approached on Dec. 30. The video, which is edited, does not include efforts at the homes of probable fire victims Nadine Turnbull or Robert Sharpe. (credit: Boulder County) RELATED: Resources For Marshall Fire Victims It does show deputies rounding up dogs and helping to evacuate horses from a stable. At the Costco in Superior, a deputy yells to people, “Evacuate now leave whatever you’re doing, go. Fire out back, fire out back!” (credit: Boulder County) He tells people fleeing the store to head toward Denver, “Everybody hey please, go towards 36. Move now- leave your stuff- go! The fire’s at the back- go!” (credit: Boulder County)
BOULDER COUNTY, CO
CBS San Francisco

UPDATE: Street Racing Crash Shuts Down Westbound Lanes On Bay Bridge

OAKLAND (CBS SF) — Three westbound lanes on the San Francisco-Oakland Bay Bridge were blocked early Thursday after two cars racing across the structure triggered a crash involving a box truck and two other vehicles, according to the California Highway Patrol. The crash was first reported at 5:07 a.m. just west of Treasure Island. Impact of the collision spread debris across the upper deck, forcing the shutdown of three westbound lanes. At 6:21 a.m., the commute across the bridge was taking nearly an hour from the MacArthur Maze to San Francisco with traffic crawling along at 4 mph. At 6:30 a.m., all lanes were reopened but the massive backup heading into San Francisco Bay would take hours to clear. The CHP was advising drivers to take alternate routes across the Bay by taking the San Mateo Bridge or the Richmond-San Rafael Bridge. Investigators said two cars were racing across the bridge and caused a collision involving a box truck with two other vehicles. The cars involved in the street racing reportedly fled the scene. There was no immediate word on injuries or any other details about the crash.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
CBS LA

County-USC Medical Center ER Nurse Attacked While Waiting For Bus Near Union Station

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — An arrest has been made in the attack on a woman who was waiting for a bus early Thursday near Union Station. The attack happened at about 5:10 a.m. at a bus stop at the southeast corner of Cesar Chavez and Vignes Street, according to Metro spokesman Jose Ubaldo. The woman, who was described as being in her late 60s or 70s, was reportedly approached by a transient who slapped her. The unidentified woman fell back and hit her head, and was rushed to County-USC Medical Center, where she reportedly works as an emergency room nurse. She was...
LOS ANGELES, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy