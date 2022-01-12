ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Citigroup to end consumer banking in Mexico

Cover picture for the articleMexico City, Mexico — Citigroup says they intend to end its consumer banking operation in Mexico as part of a broader strategic shift under the leadership of CEO Jane Fraser. The bank announced Tuesday that it will abandon the consumer banking, small and medium-sized...

AFP

Mexico president wants Mexican investors to buy Citi unit

Mexico's President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said Thursday that he wanted Mexican investors to buy the local consumer banking business of US giant Citi, which has announced plans to exit. "We can turn it into something very good if, without authoritarian measures, we manage to Mexicanize this bank," Lopez Obrador said in a video message posted on social media. He welcomed an expression of interest in acquiring the business from the controversial businessman Ricardo Salinas Pliego, whose business empire includes another bank and a television network. Other potential buyers included the billionaire tycoon Carlos Slim -- Mexico's richest man -- and Carlos Hank Gonzalez, who runs the Mexican bank Banorte, he said.
ECONOMY
Investor's Business Daily

Bank Stocks: JPMorgan, Wells Fargo, Citigroup Earnings Top Views

JPMorgan Chase (JPM), Citigroup (C) and Wells Fargo (WFC) reported better-than-expected fourth-quarter earnings early Friday, amid the Federal Reserve's plan to raise interest rates in the coming months and omicron's impact on the economy. JPM stock and Citigroup fell in early trade. Wells Fargo stock advanced. The reports come as...
STOCKS
95.5 FM WIFC

Singapore’s UOB to buy Citigroup consumer businesses in four Asian countries

(Reuters) – Singapore’s lender United Overseas Bank Ltd said on Friday that it would buy Citigroup’s consumer businesses in Indonesia, Malaysia, Thailand and Vietnam. UOB added that the total cash consideration for the proposed acquisition will be calculated based on an aggregate premium equivalent to S$915 million ($679.89 million), plus the net asset value of the Consumer Business as at completion.
ECONOMY
kdal610.com

Citigroup profit exceeds expectations on robust investment banking

(Reuters) -Citigroup Inc on Friday posted a 26% drop in fourth-quarter profit but exceeded market expectations as strong gains in its investment banking business cushioned the blow from higher expenses. The bank’s profit fell to $3.2 billion, or $1.46 per share, for the quarter ended Dec. 31, from $4.3 billion,...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
finextra.com

Tandem Bank acquires consumer lender Oplo

Tandem Bank has acquired consumer lender Oplo, creating a combined business with £1.2 billion of total assets, £1 billion of funding and 171,000 customers serviced by a UK-based team of 500 people. Tandem launched in 2014 as one of the UK’s original digital challenger banks. Over the years...
BUSINESS
thepaypers.com

Bank of Mexico to launch its CBDC by 2024

The Bank of Mexico has announced planning to put its own digital currency in circulation by 2024. The central bank considers it important to use these new technologies and payments infrastructure as options to advance financial inclusion in the country, the administration of President Andrés Manuel López Obrador said in a tweet.
ECONOMY
CBS News

Citigroup set to discipline workers who flout bank's vaccine rules

Citigroup is demanding that workers get jabbed or risk losing their jobs. Employees of the banking giant who aren't vaccinated against COVID-19 may soon find themselves unemployed under the company's strict vaccine mandate, issued in October. Unvaccinated staff members at the nation's fourth-largest bank will be placed on unpaid leave effective Friday and fired at the end of the month unless they are granted a medical or religious exemption, according to a memo sent to staff on Friday, Bloomberg reported.
HEALTH
cryptopotato.com

Swiss National Bank, Citigroup, and Goldman Tested a Joint CBDC Project: Report

The Swiss National Bank and five other giant banks informed they managed to integrate CBDCs into the banking systems. The Swiss National Bank (SNB), together with five other banking giants, have reportedly tested whether they can process central bank digital currencies within the nation’s financial network. The institutions revealed they were able to integrate CBDCs into their existing core banking systems.
PERSONAL FINANCE
Business Insider

Transparency is vital for earning digital trust of banking consumers

Companies are more optimistic about consumers' trust in their technology than consumers are. PYMNTS report findings point to the importance of transparency for banks in building digital trust. Insider Intelligence publishes hundreds of research reports, charts, and forecasts on the Banking industry. Learn more about becoming a client.
ECONOMY
finextra.com

PREDICT 2022 with EPAM: Changes in Consumer Banking trends

Panos Archondakis, Global Head of Banking and Wealth Management at EPAM, shares his predictions for Consumer Banking trends in 2022 and explains why we are seeing fragmentation in the market, and what impact this has had on banks and their customers. We learn about the key findings from EPAM's recent Consumer Banking Report, including what consumer's preferences are today and how banks need to be more progressive in their efforts to educate, inform and advise their customers.
MARKETS

