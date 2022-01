What better way to end your week than by looking back at the way it started: with a National Championship on Monday night. Georgia defeated Alabama 33-18 in Indianapolis to take home the title and end a 41-year championship drought. DawgsHQ was on hand to take it in, and we share that with you today through the eyes of our photographer, Shaelyn Carroll. And stay tuned! We’ll have more photos coming your way later today, so be sure to check back in.

FOOTBALL ・ 2 HOURS AGO