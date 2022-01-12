ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
College Sports

New Ohio State assistant Justin Frye makes first contact with commits, top target

By Jeremy Birmingham about 7 hours
On3.com
On3.com
 1 day ago
Cover picture for the article

Ohio State assistant coach Justin Frye hasn't...

www.on3.com

Comments / 0

Related
Cleveland.com

Who should be Justin Frye’s top 2023 targets as Ohio State football’s new offensive line coach? Buckeyes Recruiting

COLUMBUS, Ohio -- Ryan Day has officially hired Justin Frye as Ohio State football’s next offensive line coach, replacing Greg Studrawa after six seasons. Frye will take over a room expected to start Paris Johnson Jr. and Dawand Jones at tackle with some combination of Donovan Jackson, Matthew Jones, Harry Miller and Luke Wypler in the interior. That’s certainly a group capable of being one of the nation’s best groups. Worrying about 2022 shouldn’t be at the top of Frye’s list of concerns.
COLUMBUS, OH
Eleven Warriors

Five Things to Know About Justin Frye, Ohio State’s New Offensive Line Coach and Associate Head Coach for Offense

Ryan Day should know what he’s getting in Ohio State’s new offensive line coach. Justin Frye, who was officially hired Tuesday to replace Greg Studrawa, has worked with Day before. They previously worked together at Temple in 2012 and at Boston College in 2013 and 2014, when Day was the offensive coordinator and Frye was the offensive line coach at both schools.
COLUMBUS, OH
On3.com

Ohio State hiring assistant coach from Cincinnati

Ohio State is hiring Cincinnati cornerbacks coach Perry Eliano as its new safeties coach, per Letterman Row. Eliano has spent the past two seasons with the Bearcats and joins the Buckeyes’ program to replace Matt Barnes, who’s now the defensive coordinator at Memphis. Eliano, 44, is a Killeen,...
CINCINNATI, OH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Justin Frye
On3.com

Veteran Ohio State assistant not returning to Buckeyes

Kerry Coombs had many stops throughout his coaching career, but the better part of his last decade has been dominated by Ohio State. However, his time in Columbus seems to be over — Coombs won’t return to the Buckeyes in 2022. On Thursday, Austin Ward of Lettermen Row...
COLUMBUS, OH
247Sports

Official: Justin Frye to Ohio State; Unfortunate Timing?

UCLA's offensive line coach and offensive coordinator, Justin Frye, was officially named as Ohio State's new OC/OL coach. Ohio State officially announced the hiring Tuesday, and Frye changed the background on his Twitter page. Bruin Report Online reported last Friday that Frye was moving on to OSU. Ohio State head...
OHIO STATE
OCRegister

UCLA coordinators Justin Frye, Derek Sage depart

As the fifth and final year of Chip Kelly’s current contract with UCLA begins on Sunday and contract talks remain ongoing, the head coach now must fill the third and fourth vacancies on his staff this offseason. Coordinators Justin Frye (offense) and Derek Sage (special teams) officially confirmed that...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ohio State#First Contact#American Football#Buckeyes
The Lima News

College football: Ohio State announces Frye as offensive line coach

COLUMBUS — The hiring of Justin Frye, offensive line coach the past four seasons at UCLA, as Ohio State’s offensive line coach became official on Tuesday. Frye’s title will be associate head coach for offense/offensive line coach. He replaces Greg Studrawa, who was fired on Jan. 6 after six years as OSU’s offensive line coach. Frye also had the offensive coordinator’s title the last three seasons at UCLA.
COLUMBUS, OH
247Sports

Alabama football: Paul Finebaum says loss of John Metchie, Jameson Williams 'won't be a big problem' in 2022

The Georgia Bulldogs won their first national championship since 1980 on Monday night but it did not come without a bit of an asterisk, depending on who you ask. After John Metchie tore his ACL during the SEC Championship game, fellow star wide receiver Jameson Williams left the title game with a knee injury. While he admits that it was a big factor in this loss, Paul Finebaum said he does not think that losing both of these receivers will be an issue for quarterback Bryce Young in 2022.
COLLEGE SPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Eleven Warriors

Five-Star Quarterback Dante Moore Says Ohio State Has “One of the Top Quarterback Rooms in the Country”

It’s going to be an uphill battle for Ohio State to land a premier quarterback in the class of 2023. Once C.J. Stroud likely declares for the NFL draft next offseason assuming his 2022 campaign is similar to 2021, the 2023 starter at quarterback is likely going to either be Devin Brown or Kyle McCord, either of whom could be a two-year starter at OSU. Landing a prized quarterback in 2024 seems more likely than in 2023. But Ryan Day’s goal is to land a highly billed quarterback in every single recruiting class, and most discounted the chances of landing Brown when his name was first floated as a OSU possibility.
COLUMBUS, OH
On3.com

Alabama loses four-star quarterback to NCAA Transfer Portal

Alabama quarterback Paul Tyson has entered the NCAA Transfer Portal, On3’s Matt Zenitz has learned. Tyson confirmed the news in a Twitter post at 4:58 p.m., thanking Alabama coaches, fans and staff for the support. A native of Trussville, Alabama, next year will be Tyson’s fourth in college — however, after redshirting his freshman year in 2019, then receiving an extra year of eligibility for COVID-19, he will enter a new program with three years of eligibility remaining.
TRUSSVILLE, AL
HuffingtonPost

Nick Saban Interrupts Press Conference After Loss And You Need To Hear This

Crusty Alabama football coach Nick Saban showed his softer side after his team’s loss to Georgia in the national championship game on Monday. (Watch the video below.) The Crimson Tide’s dejected quarterback Bryce Young and linebacker Will Anderson Jr. had just fielded questions from reporters when Saban motioned for the players to stick around. He asked if he could share a few words.
NFL
PennLive.com

Yes, Georgia finally took the College Football Playoff, but Bryce Young was big winner in defeat | Jones

While there are plenty of feel-good stories surrounding Georgia’s 33-18 win in the College Football Playoff, I have one takeaway that’s all about Alabama. Yes, it was great to see the Bulldogs finally break through and win their first title in 41 years. Yes, the Stetson Bennett story, walk-on to triumphant championship QB, is a nice one. And yes, that UGA front, especially LB Nakobe Dean and DE Travon Walker, was the difference in the game.
NFL
The Spun

Former Ohio State Rose Bowl Hero Died On Tuesday

Former Ohio State kicker and hero of the 1958 Rose Bowl Don Sutherin died on Tuesday. He was 85. Bill Rabinowitz of The Columbus Dispatch first reported the unfortunate news in the afternoon. Sutherin’s family notified the Dispatch that he died Tuesday at Mercy Hospital in Canton, Ohio. “He...
CANTON, OH
FanSided

Alabama football legacy quarterback leaving the program

When you look at Alabama football‘s long history, you expect some overlap. Siblings have played together, and some sons played for the same school as their fathers. No legacy came in with more recognition than Paul Tyson, Bear Bryant’s great-grandson. Tyson has now entered the transfer portal. Despite three years with Alabama football, he has three years of eligibility remaining.
ALABAMA STATE
tdalabamamag.com

Alabama WR Jameson Williams receives good news after knee injury in CFP title game

The prayers from Alabama nation pulled through for Jameson Williams. Crimson Tide fans cried on Monday night when Williams suffered a knee injury during the first half of the College Football Playoff National Championship Game. He walked into the locker room on his own and wanted to return, but Alabama’s coaching staff kept him on the sideline. Williams watched his team take an 18-33 loss to Georgia in his final collegiate game.
NFL
On3.com

On3.com

Nashville, TN
34K+
Followers
22K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

The premier college sports and recruiting digital media company, featuring the most talented and experienced newsbreakers and storytellers, partnered with iconic fan publications and featuring a next-gen database tracking players from high school to the draft. From the founders of Rivals.com and 247Sports.com.

 https://www.on3.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy