Public Safety and Transportation Virtual Meeting

Read the latest news on coronavirus in Delaware. The Delaware Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control will provide an overview and updates on the White Creek maintenance dredging project in Sussex County during a public information session set for 6 p.m., Wednesday, Jan. 19, 2022. The project is now in the engineering phase. More information about the project and the link to join the public update session can be found at de.gov/dnrecmeetings.

SUSSEX COUNTY, DE ・ 10 DAYS AGO