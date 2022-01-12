ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety and Transportation Virtual Meeting

cityoflaurel.org
 2 days ago

Anyone wishing to participate in this meeting, please contact Ms. Said at...

www.cityoflaurel.org

cityofnewburgh-ny.gov

Transportation Advisory Committee Meeting

The Transportation Advisory Committee will convene a virtual meeting on January 12, 2021 at 6:00 p.m. Due to continued concerns over the spread of the Delta variant of the Coronavirus, the Transportation Advisory Committee will conduct this meeting remotely through Zoom videoconference. To access the Wednesday, January 12, 2021, Transportation...
rexburgstandardjournal.com

Local, state, and federal partners kickoff Teton Pass Corridor Study with virtual public meeting

The Federal Highway Administration, in coordination with Teton County, Wyoming, the Wyoming Department of Transportation, and the U.S. Forest Service, is hosting a virtual public meeting on Wednesday, January 26 at 6 p.m. to introduce the Teton Pass Corridor Study effort and gather public feedback on transportation issues and challenges occurring within the study area.
TETON COUNTY, WY
delaware.gov

DNREC Sets Jan. 19 Virtual Public Meeting for Updating White Creek Dredging Project in Sussex County

Read the latest news on coronavirus in Delaware. The Delaware Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control will provide an overview and updates on the White Creek maintenance dredging project in Sussex County during a public information session set for 6 p.m., Wednesday, Jan. 19, 2022. The project is now in the engineering phase. More information about the project and the link to join the public update session can be found at de.gov/dnrecmeetings.
SUSSEX COUNTY, DE
norpc.org

Public Notice and Certification to Convene Virtual January Board Meetings (in accordance with RS:29:721 and Proclamation 235 JBE 2021)

RPC), and the Transportation Policy Committee thereto, have scheduled Regular Monthly Meetings for. Tuesday January 11, 2022. On March 11, 2020, the Governor of Louisiana issued Proclamation 25 JBE 2020, declaring a Public Health. Emergency in response to the COVID-19 outbreak in Louisiana. Whereas RS 29:721, and additional measures. to...
Pope County Tribune

NOTICE OF PUBLIC MEETING AND PUBLIC HEARINGS

This is to notify the public that the meeting of the Pope County Planning Advisory Commission (PAC) will take place on Thursday, January 27th, 2022 beginning at or about 6:00 pm or shortly thereafter in the Pope County Courthouse to consider the following agenda items:. • Annual Organizational Meeting. •...
POPE COUNTY, MN
Nottingham MD

Councilman Marks to hold town hall meeting on crime, public safety

NOTTINGHAM, MD—Baltimore County Councilman David Marks on Friday announced that his office will hold an online town hall meeting to discuss crime control and public safety. He will be joined by the three police captains from the Fifth District and State’s Attorney Scott Shellenberger. The town hall meeting...
BALTIMORE COUNTY, MD
cityofypsilanti.com

PUBLIC NOTICE: Virtual Access to In-person City Council Meeting

The Ypsilanti City Council will hold A Hybrid In-Person/Virtual Meeting on Tuesday, January 11, 2022 at 7:00 p.m. The ability to meet completely virtual ended on December 31, 2021. However, in order to maintain safety the City of Ypsilanti will provide the option to attend virtual to the public. The...
YPSILANTI, MI
newbedfordguide.com

City of New Bedford to present community preservation act applications in virtual public meetings

Mayor Jon Mitchell and the City’s Community Preservation Committee (CPC) are inviting all interested community members to review the Fiscal Year 2022 Community Preservation Act (CPA) applications and provide public comment at three virtual public meetings this month. The FY22 application process began last September with Step I: Eligibility...
NEW BEDFORD, MA

