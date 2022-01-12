Please Enable JavaScript

Anyone who’s moved into a house built from the ground up knows that—especially in the middle of a pandemic—it can take anywhere from just a few weeks to a full year. But perhaps that sometimes torturous timeline is about to become both shorter and more predictable with the launch of Habitat for Humanity’s first 3D-printed house. The three-bedroom, two-bath concrete structure, which can withstand hurricanes and tornadoes, is a 1,200-square-foot technological triumph in Virginia that was constructed in just 12 hours using an Alquist 3D printer. The Tk-based company, headed by founder and CEO Zack Mannheimer, partnered with the nonprofit to construct the monumental project. “You don’t have to be a millionaire to customize your home. 3D technology allows for customization at all levels of home buying, and Alquist will be offering this later this year,” he explains.

ADVOCACY ・ 10 DAYS AGO