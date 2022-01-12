Please Enable JavaScript

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

 1 day ago

WWD

First Insight to Cover All Operating Expenses for Retail Orphan Initiative Fundraiser

Click here to read the full article. First Insight said today that it will donate $50,000 to cover all of the operating expenses of the Retail Orphan Initiative‘s upcoming “SuperFriday” fundraiser while also establishing the 100% Club, which will enable “all other personal and company contributions to go directly to help children in need.” The next-generation experience management technology company said in a statement that the Retail Orphan Initiative (RetailROI) is a 501(c)(3) organization “whose purpose is to raise awareness and provide real solutions for the more than 400 million vulnerable children worldwide.”More from WWDWhy the Fiorucci Store Was the Mother...
CHARITIES
The Conversation U.S.

The metaverse is money and crypto is king – why you'll be on a blockchain when you're virtual-world hopping

You may think the metaverse will be a bunch of interconnected virtual spaces – the world wide web but accessed through virtual reality. This is largely correct, but there is also a fundamental but slightly more cryptic side to the metaverse that will set it apart from today’s internet: the blockchain. In the beginning, Web 1.0 was the information superhighway of connected computers and servers that you could search, explore and inhabit, usually through a centralized company’s platform – for example, AOL, Yahoo, Microsoft and Google. Around the turn of the millennium, Web 2.0 came to be characterized by social networking...
MARKETS
Benzinga

Finsemble, Aiera Partner Up And Establish 'New Status Quo'

Cosaic, the company bringing smart desktop technology to the financial services industry, has partnered with Aiera, industry-leading event access and monitoring platform used by hedge funds, banks, and corporates to gain valuable, real-time insights. What Happened: Cosaic brings together charting software, ChartIQ, and desktop platform, Finsemble, under one brand. The...
BUSINESS
NewsBreak
Economy
ForConstructionPros.com

Hilti's 22V Nuron Battery Aims to Turn 70 Heavy-Duty Tools Cordless

Hilti's Nuron powerful 22V cordless battery platform provides construction professionals with a fully-connected experience like never before introducing state-of-the-art technologies to reinvent how construction professionals work daily on jobsites, tackle health and safety challenges, and manage their businesses, giving them the power and confidence of being safer, smarter, and more efficient.
ELECTRONICS
CNBC

Cyprus reportedly discovers a Covid variant that combines omicron and delta

A researcher in Cyprus has discovered a strain of the coronavirus that combines the delta and omicron variant, Bloomberg News reported Saturday. Leondios Kostrikis, professor of biological sciences at the University of Cyprus, called the strain "deltacron." It's still too early to tell whether there are more cases of the...
PUBLIC HEALTH
kjzz.com

Utah laboratory director explains differences between COVID-19 tests

SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — The Omicron variant is spreading so fast that many COVID-19 testing sites areoverwhelmed with patients. Experts including Dr. Sterling Bennett, who oversees Intermountain Healthcare’s Central Laboratory, said this is impacting laboratories racing to get results out. “It’s a big challenge for us to...
UTAH STATE
healththoroughfare.com

Respected Scientist Causes Controversy by Saying Omicron Is “Not the Same Disease” as the Other COVID-19 Variants!

Earlier this week, a British scientist who advises the government of the United Kingdom on matters of life sciences grabbed a lot of attention by stating that the newest strain of COVID-19, Omicron, is actually “not the same disease that we were seeing a year ago” and that the pandemic death rates are “now history” as per the Guardian.
MEDICAL SCIENCE
yankodesign.com

This architectural design joins two A-frame cabins together by a glass sky bridge!

The Gisoom Cabin is a 3D architectural visualization from designer Soheil Kiani that features two A-frame cabins joined together by a glass sky bridge. 3D visualizer Soheil Kiani is known for his moody, maximalist architectural renderings. His latest 3D design, a lakehouse formed by two symmetrical A-frame cabins that are connected by a glass sky bridge, is envisioned in the foothills of Gisoom forest near the city of Talesh, Iran. Conveniently located near the forest’s beginnings and Gisoom Beach, Kiani’s 3D rendering is designed to immerse guests and residents in the beauty of the natural forest and all that it has to offer.
BOATS & WATERCRAFTS
Architectural Digest

Habitat for Humanity Debuts First Home Entirely Constructed Via 3D Printer

Anyone who’s moved into a house built from the ground up knows that—especially in the middle of a pandemic—it can take anywhere from just a few weeks to a full year. But perhaps that sometimes torturous timeline is about to become both shorter and more predictable with the launch of Habitat for Humanity’s first 3D-printed house. The three-bedroom, two-bath concrete structure, which can withstand hurricanes and tornadoes, is a 1,200-square-foot technological triumph in Virginia that was constructed in just 12 hours using an Alquist 3D printer. The Tk-based company, headed by founder and CEO Zack Mannheimer, partnered with the nonprofit to construct the monumental project. “You don’t have to be a millionaire to customize your home. 3D technology allows for customization at all levels of home buying, and Alquist will be offering this later this year,” he explains.
ADVOCACY

