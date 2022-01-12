ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Daytona Beach, FL

Police: Man dies after van catches fire outside Daytona Beach police station

By Katlyn Brieskorn, WFTV.com
 2 days ago

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — A man died early Wednesday after a van caught fire in the parking lot outside the Daytona Beach Police Department, police said.

Police said they heard an explosion in the parking lot around 2:15 a.m. Wednesday.

A 55-year-old Lake City man driving the van then ran out of the vehicle covered in flames. He collapsed in the parking lot around 5 feet away from the van and died shortly after, police said.

Police said it is not clear what caused the fire, but the initial investigation indicates it was not due to a mechanical issue inside the van.

Officers said the Volusia County Sheriff’s Office bomb squad was called to investigate the van.

Police will try to identify the man and figure out why the fire started.

No other details were available.

This is a developing story. Check back and watch Eyewitness News for updates.

See a map of the scene below:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0uguXj_0djjRYbX00
